Meghan Markle is feeling the birthday love!

The royal mom, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Sunday, received sweet messages on social media from friends, well-wishers and her royal in-laws.

Kate Middleton and Prince William posted their special birthday message to Meghan on their Kensington Palace Instagram account. Alongside a photo they chose of the two couples and Prince Charles on Christmas Day of last year, they wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!”

They also added a celebratory red balloon emoji — which is a move Meghan and Harry have added to their own birthday messages to the Cambridges this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left an emoji-filled comment on Prince Louis’ birthday post on the Kensington Palace Instagram account in April. “Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us,” they wrote, adding a red balloon and birthday cake emojis. They signed the short note, “xo.”

Image zoom Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

For Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday in May, they left a similar comment, writing: “Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo.” They also included the cake and balloon emoji.

For Prince George’s sixth birthday last month, they wrote: “Happy Birthday!” along with the cake and red balloon emoji. “Wishing you a very special day and lots of love!”

And on the occasion of Prince William’s birthday in June, they kept it simple — and emoji free. “Happy Birthday to the Duke of Cambridge!” they commented on Kensington Palace’s photo of William looking relaxed and happy while posing outside of car during a visit to Kenya.

The Royal Family Instagram account, which represents the Queen and other members of the family, posted their own celebratory message to Meghan on Sunday. “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. 🎂 The Duchess was born on this day in 1981,” the post read.

Posting a slideshow of images of themselves with Meghan, Charles and Camilla also wished her a happy day. “A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex 🎉,” the post read.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Archie Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry personalized his touching birthday message to his wife, writing: “Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ -Love, H.”

Meghan and Harry joined Will and Kate for a fun family day of polo last month. George, Charlotte and Louis joined baby Archie for the first time in public during the surprise outing. With royal motherhood as a new bond they share, Meghan and Kate are navigating their royal paths better than ever before.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Though speculation of tension swirled as the world expected them to become “best friends,” their relationship is “strengthening,” a royal source told PEOPLE.

“Coming from different backgrounds, I think, they have more the makings of a team than people imagined,” added longtime royals author Robert Lacey. “And they have a common interest as partners to these two men who are so crucial to the monarchy, along with their children.”