Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Mini 'Queen's Guard' in Boston: Inside the Sweet Story

Eight-year-old Henry couldn't wait to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales

By
and Simon Perry
Published on December 1, 2022 01:15 PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales receive flowers from Henry Dynov-Teixeira as they depart Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, where they learned more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William unexpectedly came face-to-face with a mini member of the Queen's Guard during their visit to the U.S.!

On day two of the couple's visit to Boston on Thursday, they traveled to nearby Somerville for a visit to Greentown Labs to hear about the latest innovative developments in climate technology.

During the outing, they were greeted by an 8-year-old local resident named Henry who couldn't wait to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The young boy and his two moms visited London over the summer and they went to see the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. Henry enjoyed the spectacle so much, he bought the outfit — complete with a bearskin hat!

Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Netflix

After the encounter, William and Kate shared a sweet photo of Henry meeting the couple and handing Kate a bouquet of red roses.

"Thanks to Henry and everyone who came out to see us in Somerville this morning!" they captioned the picture on Twitter.

Later in the day, they will visit Roca, an organization outside Boston "disrupting incarceration, poverty and racism."

Kate and William kicked off their visit to Boston on Wednesday with a welcome at Boston City Hall from Mayor Michelle Wu. That night, they headed to the TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat, sitting courtside for the basketball game.

Their visit will culminate with William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.

