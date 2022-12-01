Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Mini 'Queen's Guard' in Boston: Inside the Sweet Story

Kate Middleton and Prince William unexpectedly came face-to-face with a mini member of the Queen's Guard during their visit to the U.S.!

On day two of the couple's visit to Boston on Thursday, they traveled to nearby Somerville for a visit to Greentown Labs to hear about the latest innovative developments in climate technology.

During the outing, they were greeted by an 8-year-old local resident named Henry who couldn't wait to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The young boy and his two moms visited London over the summer and they went to see the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace. Henry enjoyed the spectacle so much, he bought the outfit — complete with a bearskin hat!

After the encounter, William and Kate shared a sweet photo of Henry meeting the couple and handing Kate a bouquet of red roses.

"Thanks to Henry and everyone who came out to see us in Somerville this morning!" they captioned the picture on Twitter.

Later in the day, they will visit Roca, an organization outside Boston "disrupting incarceration, poverty and racism."

Kate and William kicked off their visit to Boston on Wednesday with a welcome at Boston City Hall from Mayor Michelle Wu. That night, they headed to the TD Garden to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat, sitting courtside for the basketball game.

Their visit will culminate with William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.