The couple are reportedly heading to Belize and other Caribbean locations this spring as part of a tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William Headed Somewhere Tropical for Their Next Royal Tour?

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Church on the Street in Burnley

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Church on the Street in Burnley

Kate Middleton and Prince William's next big royal tour may be in the works.

The couple is reportedly heading to the Caribbean this spring as part of a tour to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne. According to The Mail on Sunday, representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Belize last week preparing for the upcoming visit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Their people were very secretive and kept saying this had to be kept very quiet, but on a small island like Ambergris Caye, it's impossible to keep anything quiet for very long," a source told the outlet.

The insider added, "They were talking about a four-day visit to Belize in March as part of a longer trip to this part of the world. They said William and Kate might visit the Caye and also go to mainland Belize. It's all anyone here is talking about. We are so excited."

The tour is said to have a focus on ecological issues. Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which held its inaugural awards ceremony in October, aims to promote impactful approaches to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Kensington Palace declined PEOPLE's request for comment on the tour speculation.

Prince Harry Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty

The Queen, 95, serves as head of state of Belize, and it's also where Prince William trained with the Welsh Guards regiment in 2000.

In 2012, Prince Harry visited Belize to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. His trip included rum tasting, climbing Xunantunich Mayan Temple and dancing at a block party in the newly named Queen Elizabeth II Boulevard.

Kate Middleton and Prince William The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, last traveled overseas for a royal tour in March 2020, when they visited Ireland before the coronavirus pandemic limited their travel.

The pair journeyed across the U.K. on a three-day royal train tour in December 2020. They also spent a week carrying out engagements across Scotland in May 2021.