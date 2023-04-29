Royals Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Sweet New Photo to Mark Their 12th Wedding Anniversary The royal couple wed in 2011 during a ceremony held at Westminster Abbey By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 09:56 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace Happy anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton! The royal couple marked their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, sharing a photograph of themselves on their joint Instagram page. "12 years ❤️," the Prince of Wales, 40, and the Princess of Wales, 41, simply captioned the sweet snapshot. In the photo, which was taken by photographer Matt Porteous last year, William and Kate can be seen riding bikes in the Norfolk countryside with their arms around each other. The shot is part of a series of photographs that Porteous previously captured of the royal family. Other images from the shoot were shared last month on the U.K.'s Mother's Day and during Christmas 2022. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty The Best Moments from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Wedding William and Kate wed in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a service that was performed by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams. Their anniversary comes exactly a week before King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to crowned at the same location during their coronation on May 6. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Last year, William opted to focus on his royal work during his 11-year anniversary with his wife, as he spoke of the devastating floods affecting Australia. At the time, the royal shared a message on the couple's joint social media pages, one day after he spoke to emergency responders and residents who have been impacted by the severe flooding that has devastated the country's east coast. The official Royal Family account, however, did celebrate the occasion by retweeting a post by Westminster Abbey. "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary today!" the Abbey wrote on their Twitter page along with a wedding day photo of the couple. "Their Royal Highnesses were married in the Abbey #onthisday in 2011."