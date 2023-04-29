Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Sweet New Photo to Mark Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton!

The royal couple marked their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, sharing a photograph of themselves on their joint Instagram page.

"12 years ❤️," the Prince of Wales, 40, and the Princess of Wales, 41, simply captioned the sweet snapshot.

In the photo, which was taken by photographer Matt Porteous last year, William and Kate can be seen riding bikes in the Norfolk countryside with their arms around each other.

The shot is part of a series of photographs that Porteous previously captured of the royal family. Other images from the shoot were shared last month on the U.K.'s Mother's Day and during Christmas 2022.

Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty

William and Kate wed in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a service that was performed by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams.

Their anniversary comes exactly a week before King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to crowned at the same location during their coronation on May 6.

Last year, William opted to focus on his royal work during his 11-year anniversary with his wife, as he spoke of the devastating floods affecting Australia.

At the time, the royal shared a message on the couple's joint social media pages, one day after he spoke to emergency responders and residents who have been impacted by the severe flooding that has devastated the country's east coast.

The official Royal Family account, however, did celebrate the occasion by retweeting a post by Westminster Abbey. "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary today!" the Abbey wrote on their Twitter page along with a wedding day photo of the couple. "Their Royal Highnesses were married in the Abbey #onthisday in 2011."