Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Sweet New Photo to Mark Their 12th Wedding Anniversary

The royal couple wed in 2011 during a ceremony held at Westminster Abbey

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023 09:56 AM
Prince William and Kate Middleton Share New Photo to Mark Their 12th Wedding Anniversary. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrnSoWVNaAn/. Matt Porteous.Kensington Palace
Photo: Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace

Happy anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton!

The royal couple marked their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, sharing a photograph of themselves on their joint Instagram page.

"12 years ❤️," the Prince of Wales, 40, and the Princess of Wales, 41, simply captioned the sweet snapshot.

In the photo, which was taken by photographer Matt Porteous last year, William and Kate can be seen riding bikes in the Norfolk countryside with their arms around each other.

The shot is part of a series of photographs that Porteous previously captured of the royal family. Other images from the shoot were shared last month on the U.K.'s Mother's Day and during Christmas 2022.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: In this screengrab, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In at London on April 23, 2020 in London, England.The 'Big Night In' brings the nation an evening of unforgettable entertainment in a way we've never seen before. Raising money for and paying tribute to those on the front line fighting Covid-19 and all the unsung heroes supporting their communities. (Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images)
Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty

William and Kate wed in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a service that was performed by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams.

Their anniversary comes exactly a week before King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to crowned at the same location during their coronation on May 6.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, William opted to focus on his royal work during his 11-year anniversary with his wife, as he spoke of the devastating floods affecting Australia.

At the time, the royal shared a message on the couple's joint social media pages, one day after he spoke to emergency responders and residents who have been impacted by the severe flooding that has devastated the country's east coast.

The official Royal Family account, however, did celebrate the occasion by retweeting a post by Westminster Abbey. "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary today!" the Abbey wrote on their Twitter page along with a wedding day photo of the couple. "Their Royal Highnesses were married in the Abbey #onthisday in 2011."

Related Articles
Prince William Shares Important Message on 11th Wedding Anniversary
Prince William Shares Important Message on 11th Wedding Anniversary with Kate Middleton
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles' Coronation: All Your Burning Questions About the Crowning Ceremony Answered
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
Kate Middleton Receives Sweet Birthday Message from King Charles and Camilla — See the Pic They Chose
touts wales family royal christmas 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Christmas Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Schedule: A Timeline of All the Events
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the Dowlais Rugby Club where members of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team typically go to relax and socialise on the first day of their 2 day visit to Wales on April 27, 2023 in Merthyr Tydfil, United Kingdom. The Prince and Princes of Wales are visiting the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Surprise Pizza Delivery: It Was 'Surreal'
Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Scarborough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Announce Their First Royal Outing for When Kids Return to School
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images ); Early school photo's of a young Kate Middleton at St Andrew's Prep school in Pangbourne Berkshire. Pictured: Kate Middleton Ref: SPL227531 171110 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Prince Louis Is Mom Kate Middleton's Lookalike in New Birthday Portraits — See Side-by-Side
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales smile as they take a booking from a member of the public during a visit to The Indian Streatery in Birmingham
Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Birmingham for Their First Royal Outing Since Easter
Prince Edward, The new Duke of Edinburgh is seen at the City Chambers in Edinburgh to mark one year since the city's formal response to the invasion of Ukraine on March 10, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III has handed his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh to his brother Prince Edward, honouring the late Queen and Philip's wishes. Charles conferred the title on the former Earl of Wessex in celebration of his 59th birthday
Prince Edward Brings a Coronation Quiche (Baked at the Palace!) to Lunch at Westminster Abbey
Prince George, King Charles
How Prince George Will Make History at His Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter Plans Revealed
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
Queen Elizabeth II gives a wide smile for the crowd from her carriage as she leaves Westminster Abbey; King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a State Banquet
How King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Procession Differs from Queen Elizabeth's Route