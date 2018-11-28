Every Photo from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Outing to Honor Helicopter Crash Victims

The couple met those grieving the recent death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, chairman of the city's football club, who died along with four others in a helicopter crash

Stephanie Petit
November 28, 2018 10:50 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a>&nbsp;headed to a city in mourning on Wednesday.</p>
Prince William and Kate Middleton headed to a city in mourning on Wednesday.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
<p>The couple visited Leicester in the English Midlands to <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-visit-leicester-tragic-helicopter-crash-death/">meet those grieving the recent death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha</a>, chairman of the city&#8217;s beloved football club, who died along with four others in a helicopter crash last month.</p>
The couple visited Leicester in the English Midlands to meet those grieving the recent death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, chairman of the city’s beloved football club, who died along with four others in a helicopter crash last month.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
<p>The royal mother of three knelt down to lay a bouquet of flowers to a growing sea of floral tributes as well as scarves and club banners.&nbsp;</p>
The royal mother of three knelt down to lay a bouquet of flowers to a growing sea of floral tributes as well as scarves and club banners. 

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
<p>The white flowers were wrapped in blue, reflecting the team&#8217;s colors, with a wreath card that read, &#8220;To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
The white flowers were wrapped in blue, reflecting the team’s colors, with a wreath card that read, “To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.” 

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
<p>It was signed &#8220;William&#8221; and &#8220;Catherine.&#8221;</p>
It was signed “William” and “Catherine.”

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
<p>The couple then bowed their heads in a moment of silence.</p>
The couple then bowed their heads in a moment of silence.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
Ray Tang/LNP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>They were then introduced to some of the players &mdash; Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichal, Andy King, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell &mdash; and Claude Puel, the team manager.&nbsp;William looked solemn as he chatted to each player.&nbsp;</p>
They were then introduced to some of the players — Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichal, Andy King, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell — and Claude Puel, the team manager. William looked solemn as he chatted to each player. 

Ray Tang/LNP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The prince also shared a warm moment with the Vice Chairman of the Club, putting a hand on his shoulder and telling the players, &#8220;You&#8217;re in very good hands.&#8221;</p>
The prince also shared a warm moment with the Vice Chairman of the Club, putting a hand on his shoulder and telling the players, “You’re in very good hands.”

Ray Tang/LNP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Both William and Kate knew Srivaddhanaprabha &#8220;and wanted to visit the city to recognize the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City Football Club have shown in reaction to the accident,&#8221; their office said in a statement.</p>
Both William and Kate knew Srivaddhanaprabha “and wanted to visit the city to recognize the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City Football Club have shown in reaction to the accident,” their office said in a statement.

ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP/Getty
<p>The couple was welcomed to the tribute site by the chairman&#8217;s widow, Aimon, his son and Vice Chairman of the Club, Aiyawatt, known as &#8220;Top,&#8221; and daughter Aroonroong, known as &#8220;Roong.&#8221;</p>
The couple was welcomed to the tribute site by the chairman’s widow, Aimon, his son and Vice Chairman of the Club, Aiyawatt, known as “Top,” and daughter Aroonroong, known as “Roong.”

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty
<p>Both William and Kate knew Srivaddhanaprabha &#8220;and wanted to visit the city to recognize the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City Football Club have shown in reaction to the accident,&#8221; their office said in a statement.</p>
Both William and Kate knew Srivaddhanaprabha “and wanted to visit the city to recognize the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City Football Club have shown in reaction to the accident,” their office said in a statement.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
<p>Kate wore a grey coat by one of her favorite brands, Catherine Walker &amp; Co.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Kate wore a grey coat by one of her favorite brands, Catherine Walker & Co.

 

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
<p>She <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middletons-secret-dress-up-ponytail/">pulled her hair back into a ponytail</a>, adorned with a velvet bow hair tie.&nbsp;</p>
She pulled her hair back into a ponytail, adorned with a velvet bow hair tie. 

Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty
<p>After their first stop, William and Kate were set to visit the University of Leicester to hear about some of the educational programs that Leicester City Football Club has supported &mdash; including a $1.25 million donation from Srivaddhanaprabha to fund medical research and training.</p>
After their first stop, William and Kate were set to visit the University of Leicester to hear about some of the educational programs that Leicester City Football Club has supported — including a $1.25 million donation from Srivaddhanaprabha to fund medical research and training.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
<p>They were also scheduled to meet the university&#8217;s centenary scholars, a program created in tandem with the 100th anniversary of a fund established as a living memorial to those who fought and made sacrifices in WWI.</p>
They were also scheduled to meet the university’s centenary scholars, a program created in tandem with the 100th anniversary of a fund established as a living memorial to those who fought and made sacrifices in WWI.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
