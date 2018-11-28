Every Photo from Kate Middleton and Prince William's Outing to Honor Helicopter Crash Victims

The royal mother of three knelt down to lay a bouquet of flowers to a growing sea of floral tributes as well as scarves and club banners.
The white flowers were wrapped in blue, reflecting the team’s colors, with a wreath card that read, “To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester.”
It was signed “William” and “Catherine.”
The couple then bowed their heads in a moment of silence.
They were then introduced to some of the players — Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichal, Andy King, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell — and Claude Puel, the team manager. William looked solemn as he chatted to each player.
The prince also shared a warm moment with the Vice Chairman of the Club, putting a hand on his shoulder and telling the players, “You’re in very good hands.”
Both William and Kate knew Srivaddhanaprabha “and wanted to visit the city to recognize the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City Football Club have shown in reaction to the accident,” their office said in a statement.
The couple was welcomed to the tribute site by the chairman’s widow, Aimon, his son and Vice Chairman of the Club, Aiyawatt, known as “Top,” and daughter Aroonroong, known as “Roong.”
Both William and Kate knew Srivaddhanaprabha “and wanted to visit the city to recognize the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City Football Club have shown in reaction to the accident,” their office said in a statement.
Kate wore a grey coat by one of her favorite brands, Catherine Walker & Co.
After their first stop, William and Kate were set to visit the University of Leicester to hear about some of the educational programs that Leicester City Football Club has supported — including a $1.25 million donation from Srivaddhanaprabha to fund medical research and training.
They were also scheduled to meet the university’s centenary scholars, a program created in tandem with the 100th anniversary of a fund established as a living memorial to those who fought and made sacrifices in WWI.
After their first stop, William and Kate were set to visit the University of Leicester to hear about some of the educational programs that Leicester City Football Club has supported — including a $1.25 million donation from Srivaddhanaprabha to fund medical research and training.
