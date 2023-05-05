Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles Charm Crowd at Surprise Walkabout on Coronation Eve

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out with the King to meet some of the people camping out for the coronation

By Simon Perry,
Monique Jessen,
and
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on May 5, 2023 10:13 AM
King Charles III (L) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace; Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with well-wishers on The Mall
Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images; SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images; BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined King Charles for a surprise walkabout at The Mall by Buckingham Palace in London on the eve of the coronation.

The three royals were greeted with cheers on Friday afternoon as they hopped out of their cars around 1:45 p.m. local time. Princess Kate, 41, Prince William, 40, and King Charles, 74, separately strolled along the streets to greet the well-wishers who came out to see them. The spontaneous meet and greet in the sunshine, despite intermittent rain showers, delighted those who camped out before the crowning ceremony.

The royals seemed to shake as many hands as possible, and festive fans were bedecked with flags, bunting and other patriotic pomp. Prince William leaning down to speak with a young girl and boy holding an Australian flag, while well-wishers told King Charles they traveled in from Germany, Ireland, Italy and more.

King Charles III greets members of the public along the Mall as preparations continue for The Coronation
Carl Court/Getty Images

"I shook his hand and chatted with him. He saw my hat and asked me where I am from in Canada and said he liked that part of the world," Lovel Vining from Toronto told reporters.

"It was a real thrill to shake his hand. To be able to chat to the King on the eve of his coronation is incredible," Vining, 69, continues. "I think he looks great, really well. There is a lot going on but I think he's doing really well — he has difficult shoes to fill. But he's been preparing for this for a lifetime, so I think he will do a brilliant job."

"I wouldn't miss this for the world, this is a bucket list item for me," he added.

King Charles III meets members of the public gather on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Nakrin, who is visiting from New York, agreed that being in London for the coronation is "the experience of a lifetime." Justin, 31, and his mother Rosaria also came to the U.K. in September for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

"That was a solemn occasion but this is more of a celebration, the street parties. It's like a festival," he says of today's atmosphere.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets well-wishers during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rosaria and her son got the chance to meet Charles, recalling, "I told him we were from the States and he said 'I hope you're not camping'. I told him I am 72 and he said 'That's incredible.' "

As the King chatted with well-wishers, cries of "Three cheers for the King" rang out from some on the St. James's Park side of the Mall. As Prince William and Princess Kate moved through the Green Park side, one American fan had a lucky exchange— mingling with the royals for two days in a row!

Christy Butler from Flagler Beach, Florida shook William's hand outside the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho yesterday and got to meet King Charles today.

Prince William, Prince of Wales waves to well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

"He said 'You're American! You're not camping out here, are you?'" Butler, 41, tells PEOPLE. "I'm shaking."

"He was so kind, and thorough, taking his time to talk to everyone and shake hands," she added. "It doesn't feel like real life. I have been watching this man on TV my entire life and it's an absolute dream that I am, one, here and, two, that I got to meet the royals."

Britain's King Charles III meets members of the public gather on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A little further along, Sicilia Hendry from Claygate, Surrey, southwest of London, was in the crowd which Charles first stepped towards.

"He greeted his people with respect. He was rather doing the kind of job a King should do — greeting his people," Hendry, 61, tells PEOPLE. "Tomorrow we will welcome him as he is crowned king of the U.K. and hope he can change the outlook in respect of our relationship with the Commonwealth and the rest of the world."

Crowds cheered as Charles gave a final wave and retreated into the gates of the royal residence on foot, while Prince William and Kate got back in a Range Rover.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of the public gather on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Manuela and Giavanna Paz, a grandmother and granddaughter visiting from New Jersey, tell PEOPLE they were thrilled to spontaneously see the royals.

"I told her we would come and see the Queen and then she passed away so I thought the coronation would be a wonderful trip and I knew she would love it and look at her she is so happy!" Giavanna, 21, says. Manuela, 67, even got close to Prince William and Kate!

"Oh my goodness, I was screaming and crying! She is so approachable, so much more beautiful in real life. I shook her hand and told her her children were beautiful and she thanked me," Manuela tells PEOPLE of her exchange with Kate. "And I shook William's hand."

Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) speaks with well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The royals have been out and about since the early morning on coronation eve.

On Friday morning, King Charles and Prince William were among the royal family members who attended another rehearsal for the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles left Westminster Abbey through a side door at Dean's Yard, looking cheery and shaking hands with the man escorting him before getting into the back of his car — a quick exit as the rain came down. The monarch was very smiley and had a spring in his step.

Meanwhile, there was a palpable sense of excitement as Prince William's cavalcade of cars approached and entered through the gates of the Dean's Yard. The crowd cheered and waved as the heir to the throne exited — and Prince William returned the gesture as his car headed off in the direction of Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton and Prince William.
King Charles.
L: Caption Kate Middleton and Prince William. PHOTO: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
R: Caption King Charles. PHOTO: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate then attended a formal lunch at Buckingham Palace. The royals welcomed governors-general and prime ministers of the realm who are in London for tomorrow's coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales mingled with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and others at the reception, while King Charles appeared jovial as he chatted with other guests.

