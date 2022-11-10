Kate Middleton and Prince William Changed Their Twitter and Instagram Photos for Poignant Occasion

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined the royal family in marking a solemn occasion by giving their Twitter and Instagram pages a temporary update.

Keeping with an annual tradition, the British royals changed their social media photos to reflect Remembrance Day, commemorating those who died in war.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, replaced a candid shot of themselves giggling during a 2020 tour in Ireland on both their Instagram and Twitter pages. In its place is a picture of the couple at the Festival of Remembrance, an annual event at Royal Albert Hall to commemorate all those who have lost their lives in conflict, in 2018.

Kate and Prince William also replaced their cover photo, swapping a photo of Union Jack flags lining a crowded street with a snap from the Field of Remembrance, showing poppies on crosses.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales opted to change their profile photo to a closeup of a poppy, the red flower that has been used since 1921 to honor military members who died in war, with the number 100 to mark the milestone anniversary of its use.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who shut down their Clarence House accounts and started using the official Royal Family social media pages after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, also changed their profile photos. When the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth ended, the couple made the main picture a snap of them at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland from May 2020, on the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, King Charles, 73, and Queen Camilla, 75, opted to use a photo from 2009, when they spent Remembrance Day in Canada. They paired it with a cover photo from the Field of Remembrance.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Twitter page before. The Royal Family/Twitter

The change in the social media pages is temporary. After about a week, the pages usually return to their previous photos.

The last time the official accounts of the royal family members changed their photos was in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth. In addition to reflecting their new titles, the pages replaced their main profile photos with shots of their royal crests.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's Twitter page after. The Royal Family/Twitter

The royal family will mark Remembrance Day with a number of events this week, leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

Since the start of November, the royals have also been wearing red poppy pins, the symbol used to commemorate those who died in war. On Wednesday, Princess Kate shared a candid moment with a 3-year-old boy named Akeem during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre. After Akeem showed interest in her poppy pin, she took it off of her coat and gave it to him as a special gift.

"Do you know what this is for?" Kate asked. "It's for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war. There you go — that's for you."