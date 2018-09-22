Kate Middleton & Prince William Attend Close Friend's Wedding — with George & Charlotte!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are back in familiar roles — pageboy and bridesmaid!

On Saturday, members of the royal family stepped out for the wedding of one of Kate Middleton’s closest friends, Sophie Carter, who married Robert Snuggs at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk at 11:30 a.m. U.K. time.

The country wedding was attended not only by Prince William, Princess Kate and their two eldest children, but also Kate’s due-any-day-now sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband James Matthews.

Kate has been friends with Sophie for many years, with the two enjoying birthday celebrations together as well as more public events such as the Wimbledon. Sophie has previously joined the Cambridges on ski vacations and has even accompanied Kate to church with the Queen at Sandringham.

RELATED: Prince William Reveals One of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Favorite Children’s Books

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Sophie, who grew up in the village of Letheringsett, Norfolk — not far from Kate and William’s country house Anmer Hall — has long been in the same social circle as not only Kate but William too.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince George’s Not-So-Shy Birthday Photo Is Here — See How It Compares to His 4 Past Portraits!

Sophie once dated one of William’s closest friends, Thomas van Straubenzee, while Sophie’s brother, Robert Carter, is married to Kate’s old school pal, Hannah Gillingham.

It’s a wedding hat-trick for 5-year-old George and 3-year-old Charlotte, who had roles in both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May and Pippa and James’s wedding in 2017.