Kate Middleton and Prince William Grill Veggie Burgers and Sow Wildflower Seeds in Eco-Friendly Scout Meet-Up

The couple traveled to Scotland with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference

Kate Middleton and Prince William are talking climate change with the next generation.

The couple kicked off their visit to Scotland for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, on Monday. Their first outing brought them to Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Dennistoun to meet with young Scouts and hear how about their #PromiseToThePlanet campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kate, who is joint president of The Scout Association alongside the Duke of Kent, and William took part in activities that demonstrate how Scouting is helping to equip young people with the skills to tackle climate change. They grilled up veggie burgers, made and scattered wildflower seed 'bombs,' and mastered the basics of bicycle maintenance.

They also met 12-year-old Lewis Howe, one of the 26 #OneStepGreener Ambassadors recently announced by the U.K. Government. Through Scouting, Lewis is challenging all schools around Scotland to reduce food waste by using surplus food to create meals for those in need using environmentally friendly packaging.

The couple were dressed casually for the afternoon outing. Kate wore what appeared to be a Ganni vest made from 100% recycle polyester over a monochromatic jeans-and-turtleneck look rounded off by a red, white and blue U.K. Scouting neckerchief. And William wore a button-down collared shirt under a green sweater, accented by a poppy pin in solidarity with veterans ahead of Remembrance Day on November 14, over navy pants and brown shoes.

Later in the day, Kate and Prince William will team up with Prince Charles to host a reception for key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative as well as winners and finalists of the first Earthshot Prize Awards. The Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Earthshot Prize together demonstrate how innovation and a shift in market structures can lead to a more sustainable lifestyle.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Alexandra Park Sports Hub on day two of COP26 on November 01, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. 2021 sees the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference which will run from 31 October for two weeks, finishing on 12 November. It was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage ) Kate Middleton | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The meeting marks the first time the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the Earthshot Prize have come together in person — and the first time many finalists will meet each other as well as the members of the royal family.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to a cub scout during a visit to Alexandra Park Sports Hub on day two of COP26 on November 01, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. 2021 sees the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference which will run from 31 October for two weeks, finishing on 12 November. It was meant to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

On Monday evening, Kate, Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will attend an evening reception to mark the opening day of COP26. Queen Elizabeth will address the assembled delegates via a recorded message as part of the reception.

The Queen, 95, announced last week that she "regretfully" decided not to attend the conference after being advised by doctors to rest. After an overnight hospitalization on October 20, Buckingham Palace announced Friday that the monarch has been "advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks."