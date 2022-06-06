Kate Middleton and Prince William Crack a Joke About Prince Louis' Cheekiness at the Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis, 4, stole the show at both Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant with his hilarious antics

Queen Elizabeth was undeniably the star of the Platinum Jubilee, but Prince Louis might have had the most fun!

Kate Middleton and Prince William ended the four days of celebrations on Monday by sharing a social media post — and they couldn't help but acknowledge their 4-year-old child's scene-stealing antics.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they wrote. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

Prince William and Kate then quipped, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" with the eyes emoji.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (R) watch the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. - The curtain comes down on four days of momentous nationwide celebrations to honour Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee with a day-long pageant lauding the 96-year-old monarch's record seven decades on the throne. (Photo by Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Kate Middleton and Prince Louis | Credit: RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge signed the note with their initials — indicating its personal nature — and completed the posts with a black and white photo of Prince William and Prince Louis walking together during Trooping the Colour.

To make things even more adorable, Prince Louis wore the same mini sailor suit that his father wore to Trooping at age 2 in 1985. (The same year Louis' uncle, Prince Harry, made his own Trooping the Colour debut!)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte | Credit: BACKGRID

When they arrived to watch the Horse Guards' Parade, Prince Louis joined his siblings and cousins in hanging by the windows to catch the action. He even looked like a pro as he saluted the troops below while standing beside a fellow great-grandchild of the Queen's, 3-year-old Lena Tindall, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England.Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. Credit: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty

Then Prince Louis hopped back in the horse-drawn carriage to head to Buckingham Palace, where he joined his family and working royals for the big balcony appearance as they watched a flypast by the Royal Air Force.

The little prince could be seen alternately covering his ears with his hands during the noisy flypast, waving to the crowd and chatting with the Queen, who appeared amused by his antics.

Meanwhile, Kate repeatedly reminded her youngest child to take his hands out of his mouth, at one point saying, "Good boy."

Prince Louis of Cambridge (2L) holds his ears as he stands next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L), his m mother Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (2R)and Britain's Prince George of Cambridge to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour Queen Elizabeth, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday, Prince Louis stayed home while Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their parents to a visit in Wales. The two eldest Cambridge kids also attended Saturday night's Platinum Party at the Palace, excitedly waving U.K. flags and enjoying performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more.

Prince Louis had a front row seat to the festivities again on Sunday, when the Cambridge family gathered for the weekend's big finale: the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: (L-R) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall (front row) Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince Louis | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Louis pointed out elements of the parade to Kate, "read" the program and stood up on his seat to get a better look.

Although he made a few cheeky faces at his mom, he also cuddled sweetly with Kate — and took turns also sitting on the laps of dad Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles!

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Louis of Cambridge sits on Prince Charles, Prince of Wales lap during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince Charles and Prince Louis | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

