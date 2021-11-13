Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Other Royals at Festival of Remembrance — Complete with Poppy Pins

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2nd R) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrive to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 13, 2021.

Kate Middleton and Prince William took part in an annual tradition ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The couple, both 39, joined fellow members of the royal family on Saturday evening at London's Royal Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance, a yearly musical tribute to remember Britain's fallen soldiers.

Missing from the event was Queen Elizabeth. The monarch, 95, has canceled several engagements after being hospitalized on Oct. 20 and subsequently told to rest by doctors. However, she plans to attend Sunday's service at the Cenotaph war memorial.

Following tradition, the men wore suits while the women dressed in black. All adorned their outfits with red poppy pins, the symbol that has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2nd R) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) arrive to attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 13, 2021. Credit: Geoff PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty

The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, a poem about World War I. The opening stanza reads:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

This year's event marks the centenary of the Royal British Legion and reflects on the different ways the charity has supported the Armed Forces community. The Festival will also commemorate 100 years of the poppy as the symbol of remembrance.