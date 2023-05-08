Kate Middleton and Prince William Join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Coronation Group Portrait

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles beside the newly crowned King and Queen — see who else is in the shot

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 02:30 PM
king charles, queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla's official coronation portraits. Photo: Hugo Burnand

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation portraits have arrived — including a group photo!

On Monday, Buckingham Palace released official portraits of the King and Queen by Hugo Burnand taken after the crowning ceremony on Saturday. The four photos, taken at Buckingham Palace, include solo shots of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, wearing their royal robes and epic crowns, a picture of the couple together and an official image of the working members of the royal family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla star at the center of the group shot, snapped in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace with their family flanked around them. Prince Michael, Prince Richard, Birgitte Duchess of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne stand by the monarch's side, while Prince William, Kate Middleton, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and Prince Edward pose next to Camilla.

Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty

The picture is reminiscent of the royal family's balcony appearance — the first of the new reign! — after the crowning at Westminster Abbey. There, the King and Queen were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Prince George's fellow Pages of Honor and Queen's Companions Annabel Elliot and Lady Landsdowne also came out on the terrace to greet the cheering crowds below.

The group shot by Burnand, who took the official portraits at Charles and Camilla's 2005 wedding and again for William and Kate and in 2011, features the working members of the royal family.

While Prince William, 40, wore his robe for the portrait, Princess Kate, 41, removed hers, giving a better look at her ivory Alexander McQueen gown. Silver bullion and thread work embroidery on the dress featured rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to signify the four nations of the U.K.

It also showed off Kate wearing the George VI Festoon Necklace that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth. Featuring three strands of diamonds, the piece was created in 1950 at the commission of King George VI for his eldest daughter, the future monarch. Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, wore the piece for state dinners and special occasions throughout her record-breaking reign.

Noticeably absent from the portrait is King Charles' younger son, Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal roles in 2020 and relocated to California.

Although Prince Harry attended his father's crowning ceremony on Saturday, he quickly headed to the airport following the service and returned to California. He was not invited to the balcony appearance or gathering at Buckingham Palace that followed the ceremony.

king charles, queen Camilla
Hugo Burnand

Along with the official coronation portraits, the newly crowned King also released a special message.

"As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion," he said in the statement. "We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Hugo Burnand

"To those who joined in the celebrations — whether at home, at street parties and lunches or by volunteering in communities — we thank you, each and every one," he continued. "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

The note was signed, "Charles R," standing for "Rex," the Latin word for King.

Related Articles
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre at a pop-up Coronation Cafe
Prince Edward and Sophie Join a Puppy Class for Guide Dogs for Coronation Volunteering Day
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles' Coronation: Meet the 3 Women Who Made History at Westminster Abbey (Exclusive)
The first official portrait of His Majesty The King following his Coronation on 6th May
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Official Coronation Portraits Revealed! See All 4 Regal Photos
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey
All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Robe — and How It Reflected Her Royal Status
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out
All the Best Photos from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Volunteer Day
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out
Princess Charlotte Adorably Kept Prince Louis in Line at The Big Help Out, Volunteer Says
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Adorable New Video Shows Prince George and Princess Charlotte Behind-the-Scenes at the Coronation Concert
Friends reunited: Meghan Markle seen for the first time since the coronation
Meghan Markle Goes for a Hike with Friends in California After Prince Harry Attended Coronation Solo
Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) reacts as his father Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) plays with a Union flag during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world. The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK.
Prince William Playfully Teases Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Coronation Concert — See the Cute Pics
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue Coronation Weekend with Volunteering — and Bring the Kids!
Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince Louis Makes His First Official Royal Engagement to Cap Off Coronation Celebrations
CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Princess Charlotte Loses Her Footing While Curtsying to King Charles at Coronation Concert
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert, in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world. The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the UK. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Makes the Ultimate Dad Joke While Praising 'Pa' King Charles at Coronation Concert
Princess Charlotte and the Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
See Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Share Sweet Moment — a Knowing Look! — at Coronation
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Dance Along to Lionel Richie at Coronation Concert
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (C) attend the Coronation Big Lunch in Chalfont St Giles, north of London on May 7, 2023. - Tens of thousands of street parties were planned as Britain celebrated the coronation of King Charles III ahead of a concert for 20,000 people at Windsor Castle.
Princess Eugenie Posts on Instagram After Uncle King Charles' Coronation: 'What a Magical Celebration'