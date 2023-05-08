Kate Middleton and Prince William Join King Charles and Queen Camilla for Coronation Group Portrait

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation portraits have arrived — including a group photo!

On Monday, Buckingham Palace released official portraits of the King and Queen by Hugo Burnand taken after the crowning ceremony on Saturday. The four photos, taken at Buckingham Palace, include solo shots of King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, wearing their royal robes and epic crowns, a picture of the couple together and an official image of the working members of the royal family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla star at the center of the group shot, snapped in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace with their family flanked around them. Prince Michael, Prince Richard, Birgitte Duchess of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne stand by the monarch's side, while Prince William, Kate Middleton, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and Prince Edward pose next to Camilla.

The picture is reminiscent of the royal family's balcony appearance — the first of the new reign! — after the crowning at Westminster Abbey. There, the King and Queen were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and her husband, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Prince George's fellow Pages of Honor and Queen's Companions Annabel Elliot and Lady Landsdowne also came out on the terrace to greet the cheering crowds below.

The group shot by Burnand, who took the official portraits at Charles and Camilla's 2005 wedding and again for William and Kate and in 2011, features the working members of the royal family.

While Prince William, 40, wore his robe for the portrait, Princess Kate, 41, removed hers, giving a better look at her ivory Alexander McQueen gown. Silver bullion and thread work embroidery on the dress featured rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to signify the four nations of the U.K.

It also showed off Kate wearing the George VI Festoon Necklace that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth. Featuring three strands of diamonds, the piece was created in 1950 at the commission of King George VI for his eldest daughter, the future monarch. Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, wore the piece for state dinners and special occasions throughout her record-breaking reign.

Noticeably absent from the portrait is King Charles' younger son, Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal roles in 2020 and relocated to California.

Although Prince Harry attended his father's crowning ceremony on Saturday, he quickly headed to the airport following the service and returned to California. He was not invited to the balcony appearance or gathering at Buckingham Palace that followed the ceremony.

Along with the official coronation portraits, the newly crowned King also released a special message.

"As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion," he said in the statement. "We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible."

"To those who joined in the celebrations — whether at home, at street parties and lunches or by volunteering in communities — we thank you, each and every one," he continued. "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

The note was signed, "Charles R," standing for "Rex," the Latin word for King.