Kate Middleton and Prince William Interrupt Radio Stations Across the U.K. with a Mental Health Minute

The couple appeared to record the message at their Kensington Palace home — with a family photo that they released as their 2020 Christmas card framed behind them

Kate and Prince William Interrupt Radio Stations Across UK for an Important Message Mental Health Minute

Kate Middleton and Prince William's voices are being heard around the U.K.

On Friday at 10:59 a.m., every radio station in the U.K. united to play a message from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dubbed the Mental Health Minute.

The couple, who introduced themselves simply as Catherine and William, began by saying they wanted to talk about loneliness.

"We're all in different places right now," Prince William said, with Kate adding, "Not just physically, but mentally."

Prince William continued, "And we can all feel lonely sometimes."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which "reminded us of the importance of human relationships," William said, they encouraged people to do small acts of kindness in order to help people who are feeling isolated.

"So if you think someone you know may be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on their door," Kate said.

William followed, "Maybe suggest meeting for a cup of tea or a walk."

"Because these small acts of kindness can make a big difference and help us all feel less lonely," Kate added.

Prince William then shared his apologies for "interrupting every radio station in the country."

"But if we interrupt the lives of those who are feeling alone," Kate said for William to finish, "We can help lift them out of loneliness."

The broadcast of the Mental Health Minute followed the release of new data which revealed that not only are young people the loneliest of all age groups but those aged 18-24 are also the least comfortable asking for help, with 59% saying they wouldn't feel comfortable asking for help if they felt lonely.

Last year, Kate and Prince William joined well-known faces for the Mental Health Minute. From soccer star David Beckham to singer Anne-Marie and chef Jamie Oliver, they all pitched in on a 60-second broadcast urging U.K. citizens to continue to help others and carry on conversations about mental health struggles as Mental Health Awareness Week came to an end.

In the PSA, William said, "It would be great to keep talking," as Anne-Maire added, "To a loved one, friend or colleague — let's keep making the conversation accessible."

Kate then added, "Because our mental health binds every single one of us together."

Beckham summed up the message's key themes, saying, "Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years."

Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, have been vocal advocates for mental health over the years.

In honor of World Mental Health Day in October, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a message on Instagram, sharing several organizations — including one of Kate's main charities, the Anna Freud Centre — that support those who are struggling.