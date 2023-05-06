Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Coronation with Sweet Video: 'What. A. Day.'

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reflecting on a historic day.

The royal couple shared a heartfelt Instagram clip Saturday, just hours after appearing at Westminster Abbey in London for the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

"What. A. Day," William, 40, and Kate, 41, captioned the video. "Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation."

In the clip shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' joint Instagram account, Prince William and Middleton could be seen wearing formal robes and mantels for the historic occasion. Their three kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — also joined their parents at the event.

The video, which featured flashes of other scenes from the coronation, ended with a view of King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to excited onlookers.

As previously reported, Prince William and Middleton wore the formal attire at the request of the King and Queen, and William specifically wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Princess Kate, on the other hand, wore an ivory silk crepe dress by Alexander McQueen (the designer behind her 2011 wedding gown — also debuted at Westminster Abbey) featuring silver bullion and threadwork embroidery with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. The look symbolized the U.K.'s four nations.

During the historic crowning ceremony on Saturday, the Prince of Wales, who is heir to the British throne, assisted Baroness Merron and bishops in putting the Robe Royal on King Charles before he was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown.

Prince William also knelt before King Charles and placed his hands in his father's afterward. He said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

The vow — known as the Homage of Royal Blood — echoes one made by Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation, when he swore to be her "liege man of life and limb."

The "words of fealty" and William's role was confirmed last week in the liturgy of the coronation service released by the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace, as previously reported.

Charles named William Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth's death in September, providing him with the traditional title for the heir. "Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond," a source who knows both King Charles and Prince William previously told PEOPLE.

The source also told PEOPLE that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to move to California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 "brought [William and Charles] closer."

Harry, 38, attended his father coronation's ceremony, despite not playing an official role in the service.

He and William did not appear to cross paths at the coronation, as they did not sit together during the church service. Harry was pictured smiling from ear to ear at the event, wearing a morning suit for the occasion.