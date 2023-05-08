Kate Middleton and Prince William Hosted a Post-Coronation Concert Party at Windsor Castle

The party was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter, Lady Louise

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 8, 2023 04:07 PM
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L), Britain's Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and their children Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 202
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty

The party continued for Kate Middleton and Prince William after the coronation concert!

Following the electric performances of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more at Sunday night's concert celebrating King Charles' coronation, the Prince and Princess of Wales held a reception at Windsor Castle, according to the court circular.

The soiree was attended by Prince William's uncle Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh along with the couple's daughter, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

Earlier that night, Prince William and Kate attended the Coronation Concert with their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. Princess Kate wore a red suit by her wedding gown designer, Alexander McQueen, while the heir to the throne wore a dark blue suit with a tie.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales are seen during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir.
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty

The concert, hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, was meant to "celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests."

Prince William took the stage during the event to give a speech praising his "Pa," which appeared to make King Charles emotional.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, 'Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,' " Prince William said, quoting Queen Elizabeth's coronation speech from 1953. "And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

"My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve," he continued. "Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the U.K, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

The Prince of Wales ended his speech by saying, "I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth," he concluded. "God save the King."

There were several highlights of the night including when everyone — including King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family — stood up to dance to "All Night Long" performed by Richie.

Perry also made a splash with her performance of "Roar," before dedicating the song "Firework" to King Charles and his charity work.

Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Dame Joan Collins and Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh also made appearances, along with Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and more in some of the day's pre-recorded sketches that revealed little-known facts about King Charles.

