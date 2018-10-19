Here's What Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Been Up to While Meghan and Harry Are on Tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton have stayed busy while the other half of the royal Fab Four, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, continue their whirlwind tour Down Under.

Earlier this week, the royal parents of three hosted the Radio 1 Teen Heroes finalists at Kensington Palace ahead of this weekend’s Radio 1 Teen Awards ceremony, which will feature performances by Little Mix, Liam Payne and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Kate, 36, wore a red polka dot dress for the occasion, while William, 36, opted for a blue suit with a white button-up sans tie.

Each of the eight finalists have been recognized for their service to others — each in their own way. Lily, 14, is an advocate and wheelchair motocross competitor, while 14-year-old Junior is a dancer who campaigns against bullying. Siena, 16, supports students with autism and learning disabilities.

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

“To be recognized as making a difference to other people’s lives by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will inspire them to carry on the extraordinary work they already do,” Radio 1 DJ Greg James told the BBC.

Kensington Palace/Twitter

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William Jokes His ‘Arty’ Wife Kate Middleton ‘Almost Ruined’ a Painting: See Them at Work!

The royal couple have made some of their most candid confessions on BBC Radio 1. During a surprise interview in April 2017, they opened up about their life at home with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, including lounging in their “comfy clothes” while catching up on TV.

When DJ Scott Mills asked how the royal couple likes to relax, they revealed they order takeout and watch their favorite shows, including Homeland and Game of Thrones.

“Absolutely and curry — definitely!” Kate said, while William added that the order doesn’t get delivered to the palace.

“Normally someone goes and picks it up,” he said.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last year, Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by singer Rita Ora to host the inspirational teens at Kensington Palace.

“See the biscuits lying around?” a smiling Prince William joked with the winners midway through the reception, before pointing to a pile of cookies in front of a signed photo of himself and Kate. “This plate is full behind you. That means you have not been trying hard enough!”