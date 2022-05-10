Kate Middleton and Prince William Honor Victims of 2017 Manchester Arena Bombing with Emotional Visit

"As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten," William said in a moving speech

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the official opening ofThe Glade Of Light Memorial

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the official opening ofThe Glade Of Light Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a poignant trip to Manchester on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to the U.K. city to honor the victims of the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert five years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The royal couple attended the official opening of the memorial to the people who were killed or injured in the suicide bombing. Twenty-two people, many of whom were young fans, were killed and hundreds more injured when a terrorist exploded a bomb in the concourse outside the theater where Grande's concert took place on May 22, 2017.

William, 39, and Kate, 40, were on hand for a service at the Glade of Light memorial, which depicts a white marble halo and bears the names of those killed. It is situated alongside the city's cathedral.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate paid tribute to the city's symbol of the worker bee with her honeycomb earrings. While the bee has been one of the most well-known symbols of Manchester for over 150 years and part of the Manchester City Council's coat of arms, it quickly became a symbol of the city's unity against hate and terrorism following the 2017 attack. It was widely shared on social media, used in graffiti and worn to show solidarity.

William made an emotional speech, in which he recalled traveling to Manchester following the attack in 2017 to talk to the community and attend a service of commemoration at the cathedral.

"I remember only too well the shock and grief on the faces of those I met when I visited Manchester in the days following the atrocity," he said. "And the rawness of emotion at the Commemoration Service, held at your Cathedral just here, a year later. Five years on I know that the pain and the trauma felt by many, has not gone away."

Prince William added, "As someone who lives with his own grief, I also know that what often matters most to the bereaved is that those we have lost are not forgotten. There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, while taken horribly soon, they lived. They changed our lives. They were loved and they are loved. It is why memorials such as the Glade of Light are so important. Why Catherine and I so wanted to be amongst you today."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the official opening ofThe Glade Of Light Memorial Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate laid a bouquet of flowers in honor of the victims before they joined a private reception inside Manchester Cathedral to meet with some of the bereaved families and the members of the emergency services who rushed to the scene of the atrocity.

The Glade of Light, which was chosen following an international competition, has been open to the public since January. In addition to the names of the victims set in bronze on the halo design, personalized memory capsules containing mementos provided by loved ones have been embedded within the stone. Designed to be a living memorial, the Glade of Light also provides tranquil garden space for remembrance and reflection.

During the outing, William and Kate chatted with Andy Thomson and Shivani Gunawardsna, the designers and landscape gardeners who created the memorial space. The Duchess of Cambridge told them that the park "feels just right."

"Simplicity was something we wanted to keep through the process. That was one of the things Her Royal Highness mentioned. She said it feels like it's always been here. It just feels right. That was incredibly pleasing to hear as that's what we wanted it to do. We didn't want it to shout. It was about the families and we wanted it to blend into this area," Thomson, of BCA Landscapes, tells PEOPLE.

Thomson, who showed the royal couple around the garden, adds, "They were really interested and they thought the garden was beautiful. They were asking about the marble and I told them about the memory capsules with letters and mementos that each family has left beneath the bronze heart. We talked about the flowers and plants. Her Royal Highness had done an exhibit at the Chelsea Flower Show so we had a good chat about that."

The memorial designer Andy Thomson (L) and chief executive of Manchester City Council Joanne Roney (R) show Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge around the Glade of Light memorial The memorial designer Andy Thomson (left) shows Prince William and Kate Middleton around the Glade of Light memorial | Credit: JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Inside the city's cathedral, both William and Kate went around to each family and had private conversations.

"The involvement of the royal family reflects the point that this wasn't just an awful tragedy that happened in Manchester but it was something that was felt throughout the country," Manchester council leader Bev Craig tells PEOPLE.

"Having the royal family here is a really important tribute in my mind. They joined us for the first anniversary, so for many of these families, it's the second occasion they've met the royal family. It sends a really strong message that five years on they haven't been forgotten. Five years on to have the same level of guests is really important. It's important that they mark an event like this and the families value it," Craig adds.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) leave after attending the official opening of the Glade of Light memorial Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Terrorist Salman Abedi set off the bomb and died at the scene. His brother Hashem Abedi was jailed in August 2020 for at least 55 years for his part in helping plan and carry out the deadly attack.

An inquiry is still underway to examine the circumstances leading up to the bombing.

Following the terror attack, Grande postponed the dates of her tour to pay respect to the victims. Then, 12 days later, she returned to the U.K. to perform in the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert.

Prince William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth also visited a few days after the bombing, speaking with some of the young victims in their hospital beds and condemning the barbaric act as "very wicked."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, sits by the Imperial State Crown, in the House of Lords chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament Prince William | Credit: BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey called the ceremony an "enormously significant moment."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (L), the Imperial State Crown (C), Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (rear C) proccess through the Royal Gallery during the State Opening of Parliament The royals at the State Opening of Parliament | Credit: HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"She's clearly thinking of the future and this can be seen alongside the moment she said it was her wish that Camilla be known as Queen Consort, which was another important development this year," Lacey tells PEOPLE.