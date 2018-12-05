Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Holiday Visit to Military Families in Cyprus

Prince William and Kate Middleton touched down in Cyprus Wednesday for their second day of spreading Christmas cheer to military families

Stephanie Petit
December 05, 2018 12:46 PM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a>&nbsp;kicked off their&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-prince-william-christmas-party-military-families-every-photo/">second day of spreading Christmas cheer to military families</a>!</p> <p>The royal couple touched down in Cyprus on Wednesday after arriving on an early morning flight from the U.K. via a Royal Air Force Voyager jet.</p>
Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their second day of spreading Christmas cheer to military families!

The royal couple touched down in Cyprus on Wednesday after arriving on an early morning flight from the U.K. via a Royal Air Force Voyager jet.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>The visit came just hours after the couple helped&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/">Queen Elizabeth</a>&nbsp;entertain members of the diplomatic service at the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-sequined-gown-she-coordinated-queen-elizabeth-camilla/">annual white-tie holiday party at Buckingham Palace</a>.</p>
The visit came just hours after the couple helped Queen Elizabeth entertain members of the diplomatic service at the annual white-tie holiday party at Buckingham Palace.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Although the royal mom of three usually sticks to dresses, skirts and long coats, she&#8217;s been known to occasionally rock a pair of pants. For Wednesday&#8217;s celebration, Princess Kate opted for belted wide-legged trousers (a departure from her usually fitted slacks) paired with an <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=637956.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=2174&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.&#038;RD_PARM2=saksfifthavenue.com%2Fsmythe-duchess-wool-blazer%2Fproduct%2F0400091802434%3F&#038;RD_PARM3=ranMID%3D13816%2526amp%3BranEAID%3D93xLBvPhAeE%2526amp%3BranSiteID%3D93xLBvPhAeE-NhOzdXjt7pooHfl.qipD8w%2526amp%3Bsite_refer%3DAFF001%2526amp%3Bmid%3D13816%2526amp%3BsiteID%3D93xLBvPhAeE-NhOzdXjt7pooHfl.qipD8w%2526amp%3BLSoid%3D637956%2526amp%3BLSlinkid%3D10%2526amp%3BLScreativeid%3D1&#038;u1=PEO%2CEveryPhotoofKateMiddletonandPrinceWilliam%27sHolidayVisittoMilitaryFamiliesinCyprus%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6735355%2C201812%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.saksfifthavenue.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="olive green blazer by Smythe" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/smythe-duchess-wool-blazer/product/0400091802434?ranMID=13816&#038;ranEAID=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;ranSiteID=93xLBvPhAeE-NhOzdXjt7pooHfl.qipD8w&#038;site_refer=AFF001&#038;mid=13816&#038;siteID=93xLBvPhAeE-NhOzdXjt7pooHfl.qipD8w&#038;LSoid=637956&#038;LSlinkid=10&#038;LScreativeid=1" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">olive green blazer by Smythe</a>, which is fit for a royal &ndash; it&#8217;s called the Duchess Wool Blazer!</p> <p>Kate debuted the jacket in 2016 during the family&#8217;s trip to Canada &ndash; and she&#8217;s previously worn a navy version.</p>
Although the royal mom of three usually sticks to dresses, skirts and long coats, she’s been known to occasionally rock a pair of pants. For Wednesday’s celebration, Princess Kate opted for belted wide-legged trousers (a departure from her usually fitted slacks) paired with an olive green blazer by Smythe, which is fit for a royal – it’s called the Duchess Wool Blazer!

Kate debuted the jacket in 2016 during the family’s trip to Canada – and she’s previously worn a navy version.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>At the sergeant&#8217;s mess, the couple will take part in a Christmas reception &mdash; and help deliver presents from families they entertained on Tuesday, when&nbsp;they welcomed around 200 people to Kensington Palace&#8217;s Orangery&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-prince-william-christmas-party-military-families/">for a party for families of serving RAF members abroad at Christmas</a>.&nbsp;Some of those families have relatives based&nbsp;at the RAF Akrotiri base on Cyprus, where William and Kate visited today.</p>
At the sergeant’s mess, the couple will take part in a Christmas reception — and help deliver presents from families they entertained on Tuesday, when they welcomed around 200 people to Kensington Palace’s Orangery for a party for families of serving RAF members abroad at Christmas. Some of those families have relatives based at the RAF Akrotiri base on Cyprus, where William and Kate visited today.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Scott Stewart, a father of three and a communications specialist with No. 903 Expeditionary Air Wing, spoke to William and Kate as they visited an aircraft hanger on the base shortly after arriving.</p> <p>&#8220;Having William and Kate here is a massive boost for everyone here,&#8221; he said. &#8220;As a former serviceman himself, [William] spoke to us about how he understands it&#8217;s hard being away from our families.</p> <p>&#8220;Kate said how she thought time means so much, especially in the early years, so it&#8217;s great to have them recognize the sacrifices that we are all making here.&nbsp;I&#8217;m lucky enough to be going home for Christmas but many people won&#8217;t be.&#8221;</p>
Scott Stewart, a father of three and a communications specialist with No. 903 Expeditionary Air Wing, spoke to William and Kate as they visited an aircraft hanger on the base shortly after arriving.

“Having William and Kate here is a massive boost for everyone here,” he said. “As a former serviceman himself, [William] spoke to us about how he understands it’s hard being away from our families.

“Kate said how she thought time means so much, especially in the early years, so it’s great to have them recognize the sacrifices that we are all making here. I’m lucky enough to be going home for Christmas but many people won’t be.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Speaking to a group, Kate disclosed she had tried to show her older children, 5-year-old Prince George&nbsp;and 3-year-old&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/">Princess Charlotte</a>, the festive treats laid out for military families at Kensington Palace when&nbsp;they arrived home from school and nursery yesterday afternoon &mdash; but they were too late.</p> <p>&#8220;We took the children down to where the party&nbsp;was but everything was gone,&#8221; she said. &#8220;They were so disappointed!&#8221;</p>
Speaking to a group, Kate disclosed she had tried to show her older children, 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, the festive treats laid out for military families at Kensington Palace when they arrived home from school and nursery yesterday afternoon — but they were too late.

“We took the children down to where the party was but everything was gone,” she said. “They were so disappointed!”

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Still, George was already looking forward to something else, William shared with a group of pilots.</p> <p>&#8220;I told George this morning we were going to see&nbsp;the pilots today, and he said, &#8216;If you see a helicopter, can you take a&nbsp;picture?'&#8221;</p>
Still, George was already looking forward to something else, William shared with a group of pilots.

“I told George this morning we were going to see the pilots today, and he said, ‘If you see a helicopter, can you take a picture?'”

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Kate added that the children &#8220;had a lot of sweets by the end of the day. We&nbsp;felt quite responsible. The sugar highs &hellip; there were a lot of marshmallows.&#8221;</p>
Kate added that the children “had a lot of sweets by the end of the day. We felt quite responsible. The sugar highs … there were a lot of marshmallows.”

Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Kate also noted the sacrifices the troops were making during the holidays.</p> <p>&#8220;Some of the children&nbsp;really understood what their mums and dads are doing and missed you&nbsp;all,&#8221; she said. &#8220;I&#8217;m sorry that we couldn&#8217;t bring your families with us for Christmas.&#8221;</p>
Kate also noted the sacrifices the troops were making during the holidays.

“Some of the children really understood what their mums and dads are doing and missed you all,” she said. “I’m sorry that we couldn’t bring your families with us for Christmas.”

Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty
<p>The couple handed out gifts for personnel and later enjoyed tea and cakes with families living in the Cyprus&nbsp;military bases, asking children their names and ages and quizzing&nbsp;adults about life there.</p>
The couple handed out gifts for personnel and later enjoyed tea and cakes with families living in the Cyprus military bases, asking children their names and ages and quizzing adults about life there.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>&#8220;Are any of you football fans?&#8221; William asked at one point.&nbsp;After a look from his wife, he conceded: &#8220;I&#8217;m sorry!&#8221;</p> <p>&#8220;You&#8217;re not going to find an Aston Villa fan everywhere,&#8221; an amused Kate chided him&nbsp;before William declared, &#8220;I&#8217;ve found&nbsp;one already, actually.&#8221;</p>
“Are any of you football fans?” William asked at one point. After a look from his wife, he conceded: “I’m sorry!”

“You’re not going to find an Aston Villa fan everywhere,” an amused Kate chided him before William declared, “I’ve found one already, actually.”

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Kate appeared to enjoy meeting children from military families, bending down to accept a bouquet of flowers.</p>
Kate appeared to enjoy meeting children from military families, bending down to accept a bouquet of flowers.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
