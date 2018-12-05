Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Holiday Visit to Military Families in Cyprus

Scott Stewart, a father of three and a communications specialist with No. 903 Expeditionary Air Wing, spoke to William and Kate as they visited an aircraft hanger on the base shortly after arriving.

“Having William and Kate here is a massive boost for everyone here,” he said. “As a former serviceman himself, [William] spoke to us about how he understands it’s hard being away from our families.

“Kate said how she thought time means so much, especially in the early years, so it’s great to have them recognize the sacrifices that we are all making here. I’m lucky enough to be going home for Christmas but many people won’t be.”