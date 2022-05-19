The premiere isn't the first time the royal couple has seen the sequel to the 1986 hit!

Kate Middleton and Prince William Hit the Red Carpet with Tom Cruise at Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

Kate Middleton and Prince William feel the need, the need for speed!

The royal couple hit the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London's Leicester Square on Thursday evening alongside the film's star, Tom Cruise. Kate wore a black floor-length Roland Mouret gown with a white off-the-shoulder neckline shown off by her hair loose but worn tucked behind her ears, which also highlighted her statement earrings.

Meanwhile, Prince William went with a classic black tuxedo and bow tie — but had some fun with the theme of the night via his shoes. He sported Crockett & Jones loafers embroidered with F18 planes!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty

William, who was a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot himself, and Kate were also introduced to other cast members, like Jennifer Connelly Miles Teller, who plays the son of Cruise's comrade Goose from the original movie.

At one point in the night, Cruise offered his hand to Kate as she climbed a few stairs.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Image

The London premiere won't be the first time Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, have seen the highly anticipated film. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly treated to a special screening of the Top Gun sequel at the invitation of Cruise, who had heard William was a fan of the original 1986 movie.

"We have a lot in common," Cruise said of the royal at the premiere, according to My London. "We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty

The premiere was hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity and will be the 72nd Royal Film Performance put on by the charity in its almost 100-year history. The charity supports hundreds of thousands of people working behind the scenes in Britain's film and television industry and was called upon, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when many technicians and skilled craftspeople lost their livelihoods.

For Cruise, 59, it won't be his only royal encounter of the week. On Sunday, the actor co-hosted a star-studded televised event celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The monarch, 96, made a rare outing for the performance of "A Gallop Through History," appearing delighted as she watched acting and musical performances as well as horse displays.

Kate Middleton Kate Middleton | Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty

Cruise previously met the late Prince Philip in 2017 during a dinner marking the 75th Anniversary of The Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace.

And he mingled with the late Princess Diana along with his ex-wife and actress Nicole Kidman in 1992 at the Leicester Square Empire Cinema during the premiere of the romantic drama film Far and Away. Cruise also attended the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997 alongside Kidman.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England Prince William and Kate Middleton at the "No Time To Die" World Premiere | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty