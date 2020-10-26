The job is based at Kensington Palace in London — and the application period is closing soon

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Hiring a Housekeeper — and 'Discretion' Is Key in Landing the Job

Update your royal résumés: there's a job opening at Kate Middleton and Prince William's house!

The couple are looking to hire a housekeeper at Kensington Palace, their primary home in London where they live with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the job description, the new addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's staff will support all housekeeping operations, taking charge when the Senior Housekeeper is off. They require the candidate is able to "manage a varied workload, show initiative, be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel," meaning the new housekeeper may also help out at the couple's other residence, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Image zoom Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty

The job listing also stresses the importance of Kate and William's privacy, noting: "Maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount."

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton with children and Sir David Attenborough Kensington Palace

So if you're a "self-starter who also enjoys working collaboratively" ready to "join a supportive and positive team," get those applications in soon — they are accepting candidates until Nov. 7.

Kate and Prince William, both 38, aren't the only royals looking for some help around the house. Windsor Castle is looking for a housekeeping assistant as well as a cleaner, although the application period has already closed.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

After spending much of the year at Anmer Hall due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kate and Prince William are back in London. Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, are attending school at St. Thomas's Battersea nearby, while 2-year-old Prince Louis keeps his parents company at home when they're not out on royal engagements.