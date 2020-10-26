Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Hiring a Housekeeper — and 'Discretion' Is Key in Landing the Job
The job is based at Kensington Palace in London — and the application period is closing soon
Update your royal résumés: there's a job opening at Kate Middleton and Prince William's house!
The couple are looking to hire a housekeeper at Kensington Palace, their primary home in London where they live with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
According to the job description, the new addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's staff will support all housekeeping operations, taking charge when the Senior Housekeeper is off. They require the candidate is able to "manage a varied workload, show initiative, be content to work flexibly, including being able to travel," meaning the new housekeeper may also help out at the couple's other residence, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
The job listing also stresses the importance of Kate and William's privacy, noting: "Maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount."
So if you're a "self-starter who also enjoys working collaboratively" ready to "join a supportive and positive team," get those applications in soon — they are accepting candidates until Nov. 7.
Kate and Prince William, both 38, aren't the only royals looking for some help around the house. Windsor Castle is looking for a housekeeping assistant as well as a cleaner, although the application period has already closed.
After spending much of the year at Anmer Hall due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kate and Prince William are back in London. Prince George, 7, and Princess Charlotte, 5, are attending school at St. Thomas's Battersea nearby, while 2-year-old Prince Louis keeps his parents company at home when they're not out on royal engagements.
Last week, Kate met some of the finalists of her Hold Still photo project as she and Prince William took in some of the stunning images that have gone on display around London. The royal parents toured two sites on Tuesday in a surprise outing to showcase her lockdown photo project that is being celebrated around the U.K. as part of the Hold Still community exhibition.