Kate Middleton and Prince William Head to Windsor for Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Philip's intimate funeral will be held on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Members of the royal family are making their way to Prince Philip's funeral service.

While it is custom for those who hold military rank, including William, to wear their military uniforms at state occasions, they will be attending the funeral in mourning dress instead.

William, 38, wore a black suit while Kate, 39, wore a black dress and a veiled fascinator with Queen Elizabeth's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, which she previously wore at the Queen and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary party in 2017.

She also wore her grandmother-in-law's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, which according to Her Majesty's Jewel Vault were made from a shell containing seven pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth from the ruler of Bahrain for her wedding to Philip in 1947. Kate has worn the earrings on several occasions in the past.

The couple were also both seen wearing black masks in their car, which the palace previously shared will be worn by all guests in attendance.

Prince Charles was also photographed arriving at Windsor on Saturday and was seen wearing a black mask.

Anne's daughter Zara Tindall was also photographed ahead of the service with husband Mike Tindall.

Due to the pandemic, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle surrounded only by close family members and friends.

The service will be known as a ceremonial royal funeral and not a state funeral, which is generally reserved for monarchs. The funeral plans take into account the country's COVID guidelines and are "much reduced in scale with no public access," a palace spokesman announced over the weekend.

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle and plans have been given final approval by the Queen but they "still very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke. The occasion will still celebrate and recognize the Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the U.K. and the Commonwealth."

