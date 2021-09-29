Kate revealed that the family "had lots of animals during lockdown"

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Chickens — Just Like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's home is a real zoo!

During the couple's visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, they toured Ulster University's Magee Campus's petting zoo — and opened up about their own animals.

"We've had lots of animals during lockdown," Kate, 39, shared. "During lockdown, animals are often like therapy."

Prince William, 39, added that they had acquired "lots of chickens," according to the Mirror.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry provided a look inside their own chicken coop, dubbed "Archie's Chick Inn" after their son, at their California home during their March interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple shared that they rescued the hens from a factory farm as part of their "down to basics" life.

"Hi, girls!" Meghan said as she opened the door to the coop.

The chickens aren't the only animals William, Kate and their three children have at home. They have a cocker spaniel (its name is not publicly known), which they added to the family shortly before their longtime dog Lupo died last year. Kate has also revealed that they had a pet hamster named Marvin, sharing that daughter Princess Charlotte "really likes it because the whiskers always tickle her face."

Prince William used both hands to handle a female snake during the petting zoo visit, sharing that Prince George loves the creatures.

"George is obsessed with snakes, he's going to be so upset he missed this," William said about their 8-year-old son.

