Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a Special Place to Work While Homeschooling George and Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been given permission to use space at Queen Elizabeth's nearby country home for their video calls

As far as home offices go, Kate Middleton and Prince William's is hard to beat!

The royal couple is lucky to have a special place to work while Prince George and Princess Charlotte's homeschooling continues amid the lockdown in the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth has given William and Kate space to use at her Sandringham home, which is just a couple of miles from the couple's country house, Anmer Hall, where the family of five has been isolating. The monarch and Prince Philip are currently living at Windsor Castle amid the ongoing pandemic.

While at Sandringham House, they can conduct their video calls without any chance of interruption, while the other helps with the lessons that George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, are working on at home.

Sandringham House

Anmer Hall

And the arrangement was likely reversed on Thursday when William had a series of calls to make to medical teams around the country.

William held calls with frontline workers from vaccination sites across the U.K. to thank them for their efforts and dedication to delivering the COVID-19 vaccine.

During her talk with nurses, the Duchess of Cambridge praised them for going the "extra mile" in their care.

Kate Middleton

Earlier this year, William and Kate were asked about managing homeschooling, to which William laughed and said it has been "fun." Kate then revealed she had even tried a new trick during the Easter break.

"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean!" she began. "The children have got such stamina, I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure."

The Cambridge family Christmas card

Like millions of others, the royal parents have been using video calls to keep up with family members they can't see amid the COVID-19 pandemic.