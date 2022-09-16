Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton are extending their gratitude to Commonwealth troops in town for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming state funeral.

On Friday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, met with troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the U.K. to take part in the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, according to a release from Kensington Palace.

"Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the ceremony," the release adds, referencing the Pirbright military training center about an hour outside of London.

Kate Middleton.

"The Prince and Princess will meet with senior representatives of the defence staff and servicepeople from each nation to thank them all for the part they are playing in marking the death of Her Majesty The Queen," per the release.

In King Charles III's first speech as monarch following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, he confirmed that William and his wife Kate officially inherited the Prince and Princess of Wales titles. The Prince of Wales is traditionally held by the eldest son and heir of the reigning British monarch, his wife taking the Princess title.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," King Charles added in the speech, recorded in Buckingham Palace's Blue Drawing Room.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," the new sovereign added. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

The following day, Kate and William were joined by his brother, Prince Harry, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, for a surprise reunion outside Windsor Castle, where the foursome took in the flowers and other memorial items left for the late Queen.

Harry, 38, Meghan, 41, Kate and William later came together with other members of the royal family to receive the Queen's coffin as it arrived at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening, before the brothers participated in a funeral procession through London on Wednesday.

Both the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex were visibly emotional during the service saluting the coffin's arrival at Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

Prince William and Kate later stepped out together in Sandringham on Thursday to tour the 30,000 flower bouquets, balloons, notes and other tributes left by well-wishers in Queen Elizabeth's honor since her death one week ago at age 96.

The outing was especially memorable because it marked the couple's first solo appearance as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.