How Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Got on with the Job' Despite Hiccups During Boston Trip

Amid a racist incident at the palace and Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix show trailer debut, the Prince and Princess of Wales were "not distracted by anything" as they spent time in the U.S.

Simon Perry,
Michelle Tauber,
Michelle Tauber
Michelle Tauber

Michelle Tauber is the Senior Editor overseeing Royals coverage at PEOPLE. She has been covering the royal family for PEOPLE since 2000, including William and Kate's wedding, Meghan and Harry's wedding and the births of the royal children. Formerly PEOPLE's first and only Head Writer, she has written a record-breaking 250+ cover stories spanning celebrity, crime and human interest. A graduate of the University of Florida, she lives in Orlando.

and
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on December 7, 2022 08:30 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Photo: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William kept calm and carried on during their three days in Boston.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' first visit to the United States since 2014 wasn't without obstacles. Just hours before the couple touched down in Boston on Nov. 30, domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani said she was repeatedly asked racially-loaded questions by an aide at a Buckingham Palace event. A spokesman for Prince William and Kate addressed the controversy on Wednesday, saying: "I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience. Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable, and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

That evening, Kate and William's appearance on the Jumbotron at the Boston Celtics game was met with scattered boos and "U-S-A" chants. Then early on Thursday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, which hinted at their rift with the royal family.

But the royal couple showed no signs of stress, determined to keep the focus on the causes they were there to highlight — including Prince William's Earthshot Prize to celebrate those working to protect the environment.

"They were not distracted by anything and just got on with the job," a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Their smiles and the wanting to get out there and meet folks reflected their mood."

A senior royal insider adds, "They stick to the program."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who accompanied the couple on several outings during the three-day tour, says she found Prince William and Princess Kate "delightful and generous with their time."

"I'm so impressed and inspired by their expertise and how they are using their platform to shine a light on the good things that others are doing," she says.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William. Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty

During walkabouts with members of the public, Prince William and Kate cheerfully shook hands with well-wishers, making lighthearted jokes about the chilly weather and the NBA game.

"If the Celtics hadn't won last night, we'd never be able to show our faces in Boston again!" William told the crowd outside Roca, a youth-focused nonprofit in the neighboring city of Chelsea. "Quite relieved they won."

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

At the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday evening, Princess Kate and Prince William happily waved to onlookers gathered across the street and smiled as they posed for photos on the green carpet. Inside, they listened carefully to each presenter and prize winner, giving each other reassuring pats on the back after Kate's presentation and William's speech.

The Boston trip accomplished "exactly what they wanted to do," says the royal source, "which was to meet people who do incredible things on the environment."

