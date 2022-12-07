How Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Got on with the Job' Despite Hiccups During Boston Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William kept calm and carried on during their three days in Boston.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' first visit to the United States since 2014 wasn't without obstacles. Just hours before the couple touched down in Boston on Nov. 30, domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani said she was repeatedly asked racially-loaded questions by an aide at a Buckingham Palace event. A spokesman for Prince William and Kate addressed the controversy on Wednesday, saying: "I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience. Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable, and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

That evening, Kate and William's appearance on the Jumbotron at the Boston Celtics game was met with scattered boos and "U-S-A" chants. Then early on Thursday morning, Netflix released the first trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, which hinted at their rift with the royal family.

But the royal couple showed no signs of stress, determined to keep the focus on the causes they were there to highlight — including Prince William's Earthshot Prize to celebrate those working to protect the environment.

"They were not distracted by anything and just got on with the job," a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Their smiles and the wanting to get out there and meet folks reflected their mood."

A senior royal insider adds, "They stick to the program."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who accompanied the couple on several outings during the three-day tour, says she found Prince William and Princess Kate "delightful and generous with their time."

"I'm so impressed and inspired by their expertise and how they are using their platform to shine a light on the good things that others are doing," she says.

Prince William. Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty

During walkabouts with members of the public, Prince William and Kate cheerfully shook hands with well-wishers, making lighthearted jokes about the chilly weather and the NBA game.

"If the Celtics hadn't won last night, we'd never be able to show our faces in Boston again!" William told the crowd outside Roca, a youth-focused nonprofit in the neighboring city of Chelsea. "Quite relieved they won."

At the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday evening, Princess Kate and Prince William happily waved to onlookers gathered across the street and smiled as they posed for photos on the green carpet. Inside, they listened carefully to each presenter and prize winner, giving each other reassuring pats on the back after Kate's presentation and William's speech.

The Boston trip accomplished "exactly what they wanted to do," says the royal source, "which was to meet people who do incredible things on the environment."