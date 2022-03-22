The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an evening reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech to celebrate Belizean culture

Kate Middleton Debuts Her First Glam Tour Look in Hot Pink Gown in Belize

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended a special party at the Mayan ruins of Cahal Pech on the final night of their visit to Belize on Monday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, debuted her first glamorous look of the couple's Caribbean tour in a hot pink shimmering metallic gown with ruffled sleeves by the British brand, The Vampire's Wife, while William, 39, opted for a blue suit. Kate traded in her usual voluminous blowout for a sleek style with her hair parted down the middle. She accessorized her look with statement earrings and an embroidered Mayan clutch.

The event, which was hosted by the Governor-General of Belize and also attended by Prime Minister Johnny Briceño, is in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which marks her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

The couple was greeted with cheers as they arrived at the reception, which celebrated the very best of Belizean culture.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with community leaders, well-known Belizeans, and members of the government during the evening.

Earlier in the day, William and Kate played tourists as they took in the ancient Mayan ruins of Caracol in the Chiquibul Forest where they learned about the history and were taken to the stunning Caana ("sky palace").

On Tuesday, they head to Jamaica and then on to the Bahamas on Thursday.

William and Kate's tour has already been met with controversy. Over the weekend, they were forced to cancel one of the first stops during their visit to Belize after protests broke out ahead of the couple's arrival.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had planned to visit a cocoa farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains in Belize on Sunday, but that was canceled after villagers staged a protest about colonialism and the use of a football field by the royals for landing their helicopter.

Villagers in Indian Creek were photographed on Friday with signs saying, "Prince William leave our land."

The couple will reportedly face another protest as they travel to Jamaica.

According to The Independent, a protest calling for slavery reparations has been scheduled in Jamaica's capital city of Kingston. As the country marks its 60th anniversary of independence, a planned demonstration is due to take place on Tuesday — the same day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Jamaica.