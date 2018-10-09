Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for First Joint Engagement Since Prince Louis' Birth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are back on royal duty together — and taking their mental health campaign to the world stage.

The royal couple, whose Heads Together initiative alongside Prince Harry has helped mainstream mental health discussions, attended the first meeting of its kind to unite politics, academics and health policy-makers on Tuesday.

The inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit, co-hosted by the British government and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), aims to help countries work together to address mental health issues.

Last month, in a major speech, William, 36, spoke about workplace mental health, and last week, Kate, 36, highlighted the virtues of outdoor play in helping children’s well-being. (Tuesday’s outing marks the couple’s first joint venture since Kate wrapped up maternity leave following the birth of the couple’s third child, Prince Louis, in April.)

Inside the gathering at County Hall on the south banks of the River Thames in London on Tuesday, the royal couple heard presentations on two case studies of active mental health programs from the U.S. and Slovenia.

The mother of three recycled a long-sleeved lilac Emilia Wickstead dress — she previously wore the piece last year while visiting Germany with her family — and sported her signature hairstyle, a bouncy blowout.

She accessorized with a matching earring and necklace set, the Aspinal of London Mayfair bag and matching heels.

William and Kate also saw how a Columbian artist, Dairo Vargas, captured the summit in a unique piece of art, and visited a “friendship bench,” which is part of an initiative to teach elderly women in Zimbabwe the skills to become city lay health workers.

They also visited the exhibition area and met with representatives to hear about various organizations’ mental health campaigns and programs.