Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for Glam Date Night in London!

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for a glam date night on Thursday.

The royal parents left their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at home at Kensington Palace to attend a gala for one of the prince’s key charities, Tusk.

Kate was glowing in her teal floor-length Jenny Packham gown (a royal rewear from 6 years ago!). Kate originally wore bejeweled dress to kick off the London 2012 Olympic celebrations during a gala at The Royal Albert Hall. She wore her hair styled in her signature bouncy blowout.

The Tusk Conservation Awards took place at Banqueting House, in London, where Will and Kate enjoyed a reception to introduce them to nominees in the annual awards and supporters of the conservation charity.

William has been an active supporter of Tusk for many years and it was one of his formal patronages, announced in 2005, shortly after he started his public life. Tusk has been at the forefront of fighting the illegal wildlife trade and the annual Tusk Conservation Awards mark the achievements of extraordinary people who protect Africa’s natural heritage.

After presenting three awards William, 36, gave a short speech.

It is the first time that Princess Kate, 36, has attended the awards evening for several years — last year she was pregnant with baby Louis, who was born in April. She first went to the awards in September 2013 — and it marked her debut public night out since she had given birth to eldest son George the previous July.

Earlier this fall, William made a short tour to three African countries, mainly to see first hand some of the conservation efforts going on — and meet those in the front line of tackling poaching and the trade in illegal wildlife.