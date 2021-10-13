The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the afternoon in Kew Gardens with students who share their passion for saving the planet

Kate Middleton and Prince William Team Up with Students for a Fall Garden Day to Help Save the Planet

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking their environmental campaign to school!

The royal couple joined school children in a magnificent park on the edge of London on Wednesday as they tried out new ideas to help repair the planet. The goal for William and Kate, both 39, was to help spark big, bold plans to save the natural world — visions of change that the students can commit to for years to come.

The Duchess wore a familiar Erdem piece that was appropriately green both in color and because she previously stepped out in the same coat in 2014. William embraced more muted tones in a navy blazer and slacks over a light blue button-down.

The Cambridges and the students were joined by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Olympian Helen Glover and explorer, naturalist and presenter Steve Backshall MBE as the whole group took part in a series of engaging and thought-provoking activities.

The couple's office at Kensington Palace say that almost 40% of young people say concern for the environment is one of their main worries about the future. So, Generation Earthshot aims to encourage students and their teachers around the world to unlock their potential and come up with solutions to the world's urgent environmental challenges.

The Generation Earthshot event at Kew Gardens with kids from The Heathlands School in Hounslow was part of the run-up to William's groundbreaking Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony this weekend.

On Sunday, William and Kate will join a star-studded lineup in announcing which five ideas from among the 15 previously announced finalists will receive $1.3 million to grow and advance their plans.