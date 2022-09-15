Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Solo Outing as Prince and Princess of Wales

The royal couple viewed tributes gathered outside of Sandringham House, Queen Elizabeth's beloved country home

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 15, 2022 08:26 AM
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

A new era begins for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The senior royals, both 40, stepped out in Sandringham Thursday to tour the 30,000 flower bouquets, balloons, notes and other tributes left by well-wishers in Queen Elizabeth's honor since her death. The outing was especially memorably because it marked the couple's first solo appearance as the new Prince and Princess of Wales. The title passed to Prince William from his father, now known as King Charles III, after the Queen "peacefully" died one week ago at age 96.

Prince William and Princess Kate spent about 45 minutes speaking with mourners gathered outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House.

Bex Neeve, 44, from the county of Norfolk, waited over two hours to see the couple and shared a few words with them.

"William said he thinks Monday will be hard," Neeve tells PEOPLE. "Kate said it's been overwhelming and she and William are very grateful for everyone being here. She was emotional. They seemed like they were here to soak up all the love."

Her mother Sharon Clouting, 64, adds, "You can tell William is his mother's son. He was chatting so easily and very sincere."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sarah Tomlinson, 51, from the nearby town of Kings Lynn, came with her friend and the friend's baby.

"My friend's baby was the first jubilee baby to be born in Kings Lynn and named after Prince Louis," she says. "William came over and said how dashing he is in his outfit." The couple also "showed a real interest" in the baby and asked if he was sleeping through the night.

She added that William also said "he thinks Paddington Bear has taken over from the corgis as being part of the royal family," following the Queen's comedy sketch with the beloved bear during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

"I can't believe how together they are — they seem to be supporting us rather than us supporting them," Tomlinson adds.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate also gave an update on how their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — were coping.

Lydia Bailey tells PEOPLE, "Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends."

Sandringham was one of two homes privately owned by the Queen, who usually spent the Christmas season there with her family. She traditionally arrived in early December and remained at the estate through February 6, the anniversary of the day her father, King George VI, died there, making her the new monarch.

A house steeped in history, Sandringham was originally purchased by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1862. Located about 110 miles north from the confines of London, a former staffer previously told PEOPLE that the Queen could truly relax at her Norfolk country home.

"She doesn't have to be monarch there," they explained. "She can be Elizabeth rather than the Queen."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In her eldest son's first speech as monarch last Friday, he confirmed that William and Kate officially inherited the Prince and Princess of Wales titles. The Prince of Wales is traditionally held by the eldest son and heir of the reigning British monarch, his wife taking the Princess title.

Two days later, Prince William spoke to Wales' top politician, First Minister Mark Drakeford, mentioning the "deep affection" he and his wife share for Wales, where they lived as newlyweds from 2011 to 2013. They recently visited the capital city of Cardiff during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales view floral tributes at Sandringham
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A royal source tells PEOPLE that William and Kate are focused on "deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously," the source says.

As Kate becomes known as the Princess of Wales, which William's mother, the late Princess Diana, once held, a royal source tells PEOPLE, "the new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

With reporting from Alyson Krueger

Related Articles
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
King Charles Officially Names William and Kate Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have New Names Under King Charles III
princess-diana
Kate Middleton Is Set to Become Princess of Wales, Like Princess Diana Before Her
(L-R) Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022, before meeting well-wishers. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince William Speaks of 'Deep Affection' for Wales as He and Kate Become Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton Change Social Media to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Titles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Travel by Car to London Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Have Royal Titles Now That Their Grandfather Is King?
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock (13381171b) Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to greet the crowds after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Surprise Moment Unfolds as Meghan and Prince Harry Join Kate and Prince William After Queen's Death
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Prince Harry Marks His 38th Birthday in the U.K. Days Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. 10 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after the Death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK, on the 10th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Prince William Invited Harry and Meghan to Join Him and Kate Outside Castle in Major Show of Unity
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince William Is Trying to 'Keep Things as Normal as Possible' for George, Charlotte and Louis
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
Prince Harry Shares Sweet Statement Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth: 'You and Grandpa Are Reunited'
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips
A Guide to the Royal Family's Official Titles (Including a Few New Ones)
queen elizabeth II and prince charles
Why Prince Charles Won't Wear a Crown Yet — How British Royal Succession Works