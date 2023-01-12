Kate Middleton and Prince William Make First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry's Book Release

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on Thursday morning for their first official event of 2023 — and their first outing since the publication of Prince Harry's groundbreaking memoir, Spare.

Their visit to Liverpool and the surrounding area came two days after the publication of the book, which was also accompanied by a massive publicity push, including in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The theme of the day for the Prince and Princess of Wales was to highlight the work being done by those working in healthcare and mental health support services. The couple wanted to thank healthcare staff for their ongoing contribution through the harsh winter months.

They began the day at the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, coordinating in navy and green ensembles. As Prince William and Princess Kate arrived, they waved to onlookers and didn't answer reporters' shouted questions about their reaction to Prince Harry's memoir — although it's hard to tell if they could even hear the asks over the blustering wind.

The medical facility, which opened in October 2022, is a state-of-the-art hospital that replaced another that had served the community for about 40 years. It is the biggest in the U.K. to provide all patients with single en-suite bedrooms.

With 640 beds, including 40 critical care beds for patients in the intensive care unit and high-dependency unit, the Royal Liverpool Hospital hosts many specialist services and focuses on complex planned care.

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, who celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday, visited a ward to see firsthand the gleaming new facilities, and they met staff who have been working at the hospital during the busy winter. Some of them may have been familiar faces, as William had talked to some of the critical care team over a video call three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also among those meeting William and Kate were support staff and mental health first aiders who are based at the hospital.

On Wednesday, Kate was seen for the first time since the book release, driving a car near Windsor Castle.

King Charles also undertook a royal outing on Thursday, visiting Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Aberdeen, Scotland. Sporting a kilt, the 74-year-old monarch smiled as he chatted with well-wishers gathered outside.

In his interview with PEOPLE surrounding his book release, Prince Harry said writing the memoir was part of his "mental health journey."

"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."

"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" he said.