Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Had an Instagram First — and It Involves Bagels!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are jumping on Instagram's latest trend.

A month after Instagram introduced Reels — which allows social media users to create short videos and montages set to music, much like the popular app TikTok — the royal couple, both 38, posted their first joint video using the new feature following their visit to the famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery on Tuesday.

Set to Rusted Root's song "Send Me on My Way," the 15-second clip showed Kate and William (wearing matching red aprons and masks!) lending a hand in making bagels. They placed the dough in trays before sending them through a machine that molded them into the familiar bagel shape, then the bagels headed into the oven and came out perfectly baked.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's social media team seem to be embracing the new Instagram feature to highlight their outings. Last week, the Kensington Royal page compiled the best moments of Prince William's visit to Belfast for Emergency Services Day to the tune of Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."

Kate and Prince William's bagel-making lesson came as they stepped out in London on Tuesday to highlight the various ways the city is trying to establish a new normal amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In addition to speaking with Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery employees about helping the local community through food donations, the couple visited the London Bridge Jobcentre to hear how customers are seeking ways back into work. They also met with employers about how they are trying to provide jobs during such extraordinarily tough times.

They spoke to Lloyd Graham — the community engagement manager for construction company Keltbray — who told them about hiring workers for demolition work.

"The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it," William said of their 2-year-old son.

Kate then added, "Don't forget Charlotte! She’d love it too."

Kate, who wore a red floral shirt dress by Beulah London and her go-to floral Amaia mask, and William then headed east to the local London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel, where they spoke to volunteers who have played a key role in supporting the community by cooking and delivering warm meals and medication to the most vulnerable.