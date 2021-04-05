See Kate Middleton and Prince William's Unexpected Chocolate-Inspired Easter Video

For the second year in a row, the royal family was not able to gather for Easter mass due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a smashing Easter!

For the second year in a row, the royal family was not able to gather for Easter mass due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Kate and William still spread some holiday cheer on social media.

The royal couple shared a slow-motion video of a chocolate egg decorated with the words "Happy Easter" being shattered after being struck with a rolling pin — however, the video played in reverse, appearing as though the pieces came together to form the holiday message.

"Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter," they captioned the post, along with a cute chick emoji.

William, 38, and Kate, 39, likely celebrated the holiday with a traditional Easter egg hunt with their children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, who will turn 3 on April 23.

Outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Easter in 2018, the Queen was presented with flowers by Madeline Carleston and Amelia Vivian, two girls whose parents work and live in the castle. Prince William and Kate, who was just weeks away from welcoming Louis at the time, told the girls that George and Charlotte had been on an Easter egg hunt that morning.

For Easter last year, Prince William and Kate conducted their first-ever full royal engagement via video call amid the coronavirus pandemic, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers are being cared for and taught. The staff made sure to wish the Cambridge family a happy Easter, and Prince William assured them that they will be celebrating with plenty of delicious treats.

"There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" he said.

Then Kate turned to her husband with a laugh and quipped, "You keep eating it!"

