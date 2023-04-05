Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter Plans Revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Easter mass service in Windsor for the first time last year

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

and Simon Perry
Published on April 5, 2023 05:47 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/ Getty Images)
Photo: Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/ Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be out and about on Easter morning.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor this weekend, Kensington Palace confirms to PEOPLE. This Easter will be the first without Queen Elizabeth, and the couple's first time attending the service as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Last year, Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41 attended the Easter church service with Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, an event debut for their two elder children. Their youngest, 4-year-old Prince Louis, didn't tag along — but he adorably made his first walk to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day later int he day.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the couple's three children will join them this year.

Royal Easter
Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty

The service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle will be bittersweet for the royal family. This Easter marks the first without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, and her funeral was likely the last time the family was at St. George's Chapel together.

Following a somber state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel, Queen Elizabeth was buried in the adjacent King George VI Memorial Chapel. She was laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip, father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

kate middleton, prince george, princess charlotte
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

As the royal family continues to grieve their late matriarch, plans are in motion for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6. Following nearly a thousand years of tradition, the service will see Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Though Charles immediately became King upon his mother's death in September, the religious ritual marks his formal commitment to the monarchy.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released an exciting list of details about the big day. Along with a new portrait of the King and Queen Consort and a first look at the official invitation, courtiers also confirmed the role Prince George will play in the historic service. The palace said that the second in line to the throne will serve as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's grandsons, Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes. As part of a group of eight, the boys will process together through Westminster Abbey.

STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 2200HRS TUESDAY 4TH APRIL 2023 -The King and The Queen Consort - credit Hugo Burnand
King Charles and Queen Camilla. Hugo Burnand / Buckingham Palace

"Throughout the Coronation Service on 6th May, Their Majesties will each be attended by four Pages of Honour. The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey," a statement from Buckingham Palace said. "The King's Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache."

"The Queen Consort's Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty's grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty's great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot," the statement continued.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Children and grandchildren of the Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty

Freddy is the son of Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles and Sara Buys, who also share daughter Lola Parker Bowles, 15. Gus and Louis Lopes are the twin sons of Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who also shares daughter 15-year-old daughter Eliza with husband Harry Lopes.

Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September.

