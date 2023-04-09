Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring 3 Children to Easter Church Outing — All Coordinated in Blue!

Kate and William made their Easter debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales during a church outing in Windsor Castle

Published on April 9, 2023 08:44 AM
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (L), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Photo: YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William are making their Easter debut — both as the Prince and Princess of Wales and with all three of their children!

The couple stepped out alongside other members of the royal family for the Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday. For the first time, they made the holiday outing as a family of five — although Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, joined their parents at the event in 2022, 4-year-old Prince Louis also tagged along for the Easter service this year.

The Wales family coordinated in blue ensembles, which was also the color of choice for King Charles and Queen Camilla for the church visit. Blue seems to be a go-to color for Prince William and Princess Kate for family portraits, who also dressed in the color for their 2022 Christmas card and last year's Trooping the Colour parade.

Princess Kate wore a Catherine Walker & Co coat dress that she previously wore at the 2022 Commonwealth Day Service, and completed the look with a blue version of her Lock & Co pillbox hat that she wore last year for St. Patricks Day. Princess Charlotte sported a floral dress with blue tights under a navy coat. After the church service, Charlotte ditched her coat — and Kate was seen carrying it as they walked away from St. George's Chapel.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

While Prince William and Prince George matched in suits and ties, Prince Louis rocked shorts with a tie and blazer. It's typical for upper-class boys in Britain to wear shorts in their younger years, and Louis' big brother was known for his shorts and knee socks until recent years when he switched to suits.

All three of Prince William and Princess Kate's children showed off their handshakes while leaving the church service, greeting the pastor with the gesture.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis' Easter debut came just a few months after he joined the royals at their Christmas Day church outing for the first time.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are quickly becoming pros at traditional royal events. The two eldest Wales kids are now old enough to join the family at many outings, including the Christmas walk, a memorial service for their great-grandfather Prince Philip in March 2022 and the funeral for their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September.

It was recently announced that Prince George will have a big role at his grandfather King Charles' upcoming coronation on May 6. The young royal, who is second in line to the throne, is set to be a page for the King at the historic ceremony.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales tells PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is, too."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales are seen with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate, 41, and Prince William, 40, have shared that their children previously celebrated Easter with an egg hunt.

And in 2020, the royal couple conducted their first-ever full royal engagement via video call amid the coronavirus pandemic, chatting with a school in northern England. Towards the end of the call, the staff made sure to wish them a happy Easter, and Prince William assured them that they will be celebrating with plenty of candy.

"There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" he said.

Then Kate turned to her husband with a laugh and quipped, "You keep eating it!"

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George (right) after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

It's already been a big weekend for Prince George, who made a surprise outing with Prince William on Saturday at the Aston Villa soccer game. The father and son watched the match intensely, often sporting mirroring expressions as they followed the action.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the Easter celebrations for the first time in the new reign. However, the service will likely be bittersweet for the royal family. This Easter marks the first without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September at age 96, and her funeral was likely the last time the family was at St. George's Chapel together. The late monarch, who served as the ceremonial head of the Church of England for the 70 years of her reign, is buried nearby in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

