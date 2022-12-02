Behind the Scenes of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Earthshot Rehearsal: See Photos!

The royal couple is capping off their three-day visit to Boston with a glamorous awards ceremony

By
Published on December 2, 2022 09:45 AM
Prince William, Prince of Wales smiles at rehearsals for the Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing a special glimpse into their private rehearsal for Friday night's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are capping off their three-day visit to Boston with a glamorous awards ceremony at MGM Music Hall at Fenway that will recognize environmental heroes from around the world.

In the black-and-white shots of rehearsals, William smiles and Kate is seen walking across the stage.

"Considerable amount of attention has gone into the show," says Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize. The ceremony will feature three acres of plants, including New England-grown mixed evergreen and deciduous trees, on the green carpet and at the show.

All the flowers have been grown within 100 miles of the MGM Music Hall and will be donated to local community-based organizations after the show. The green carpet is the same one that was used at last year's show 2021 and will be recycled after the event. All energy use is being monitored and there is no single-use plastics.

Catherine, Princess of Wales walks onto the stage during rehearsals for the Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Winners from across Earthshot's five categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Ocean, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate — will be announced from the pool of finalists, with each receiving $1 million grants to go towards their project's goals.

Prizes will be awarded by Emmy-winning actor and James Bond villain Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O'Hara and actor and activist Shailene Woodley. Like last year, Princess Kate will also hand out one of the prestigious prizes.

A sign is seen back stage at rehearsals for the Earthshot Awards at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Earthshot Prize Awards rehearsal. Chris Jackson/Getty

There's also some A-list entertainment in store — the event will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding (who performed at Kate and William's 2011 wedding reception).

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

The show will feature packages voiced by Sir David Attenborough as well as Oscar-winning actor and Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett, who will talk about the successes of the inaugural winners.

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future," a source tells PEOPLE.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Billie Eilish arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); KINGSTON, JAMAICA - MARCH 23: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King's House on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Billie Eilish Leads the Musical Lineup at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Big Night in Boston
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose with Mayor Michelle Wu (R) as they kick off Earthshot celebrations by lighting up Boston at Speaker’s Corner by City Hall on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William Thanks 'Hardy Bostonians' for Braving the Rain on First Official Outing in Boston
Prince William, Prince of Wales (Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby) tours the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility during a visit to RAF Coningsby on November 18, 2022 in Coningsby, England.
Prince William Shares His First TikTok as Excitement Rises for Earthshot Prize Awards in U.S.
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue U.S. Trip with Special 'Green' Outing
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Boston Trip Details Revealed: Their 'Super Bowl'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted to Be Back in the U.S.' as They Touch Down in Boston
prince william and queen
Prince William Makes Personal Statement About Queen Elizabeth amid First Overseas Visit Since Her Death
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden to Welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton During This Week's Boston Trip
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Boston Prepares to Welcome Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William Finalist Earthshot Boston 2022
Prince William Texts Earthshot Prize Finalists — and Shares a Selfie-Style Video!
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William's Earthshot Prize Finalists Announced: Meet the Changemakers Repairing Our Planet
prince william kate Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garde20221130_12
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sit Courtside at Boston Celtics Game: 'Let's Go!'
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Every Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William in Boston
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Bundle up for Visit to Boston Harbor
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales receive flowers from Henry Dynov-Teixeira as they depart Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, where they learned more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet Mini 'Queen's Guard' in Boston: Inside the Sweet Story
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?