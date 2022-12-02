Behind the Scenes of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Earthshot Rehearsal: See Photos!

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sharing a special glimpse into their private rehearsal for Friday night's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are capping off their three-day visit to Boston with a glamorous awards ceremony at MGM Music Hall at Fenway that will recognize environmental heroes from around the world.

In the black-and-white shots of rehearsals, William smiles and Kate is seen walking across the stage.

"Considerable amount of attention has gone into the show," says Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize. The ceremony will feature three acres of plants, including New England-grown mixed evergreen and deciduous trees, on the green carpet and at the show.

All the flowers have been grown within 100 miles of the MGM Music Hall and will be donated to local community-based organizations after the show. The green carpet is the same one that was used at last year's show 2021 and will be recycled after the event. All energy use is being monitored and there is no single-use plastics.

Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Winners from across Earthshot's five categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Ocean, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate — will be announced from the pool of finalists, with each receiving $1 million grants to go towards their project's goals.

Prizes will be awarded by Emmy-winning actor and James Bond villain Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O'Hara and actor and activist Shailene Woodley. Like last year, Princess Kate will also hand out one of the prestigious prizes.

Earthshot Prize Awards rehearsal. Chris Jackson/Getty

There's also some A-list entertainment in store — the event will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding (who performed at Kate and William's 2011 wedding reception).

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The show will feature packages voiced by Sir David Attenborough as well as Oscar-winning actor and Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett, who will talk about the successes of the inaugural winners.

"The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future," a source tells PEOPLE.