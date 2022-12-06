Kate Middleton and Prince William Ignite the Earthshot Prize! Peek Behind the Scenes with Backstage Photos

01 of 19 Testing 1, 2, 3 Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Earthsho Check, check! Crews prepped for the "Oscars for the Earth" before the festivities began MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston last Friday.

02 of 19 Center Stage Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Earthshot Production staff stepped into center stage before hundreds of guests took their seats to hear the Earthshots awarded across five flagship categories: Clean Our Air, Protect and Restore Nature, Fix Our Climate, Build a Waste-Free World and Revive Our Oceans

03 of 19 Dream Team Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Earthshot Clara Amfo of BBC Radio welcomed Daniel Dae Kim to the hosting ropes! The stars laughed together backstage before the big night, which was Amfo's second time presenting the Earthshot ceremony.

04 of 19 Camera Ready Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot Oscar winner Rami Malek, who presented the award for Fix Our Climate, looked sharp as he posed on the green carpet.

05 of 19 Bend It... Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot David Beckham was a last-minute addition to the night's lineup, helping to bring some extra sparkle to the awards show.

06 of 19 ...Like Beckham Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot The soccer star took the stage to announce the winner of the category Build a Waste Free World.

07 of 19 All Smiles Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot Prince William and Princess Kate sat front and center at the event, leaning into each other to talk at points between the action.

08 of 19 Backstage View Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Earthshot Chloe x Halle had some help moving around behind the scenes, as both sisters were wearing voluminous dresses. They took the stage to perform a rendition of "Feeling Good."

09 of 19 Hosts with the Most Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot Daniel Dae Kim and Clara Amfo were the evening's hosts, both embracing "pre-loved outfits" to keep with the event's sustainability theme. "I've been wearing the same socks for a week," Kim joked.

10 of 19 Welcome to Boston Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot Mayor Michelle Wu, who joined Prince William and Princess Kate on several outings during their three-day visit to Boston, took the stage, of which all the elements are fully sustainable and were gifted to the city of Boston after the show.

11 of 19 Shine On Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Earthshot Chloe Bailey was all smiles during the ceremony.

12 of 19 A Special Appearance Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot Prince William and Princess Kate watched as Sir David Attenborough opened the show with a video message.

13 of 19 Star Power Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Earthshot David Beckham caught the light as he left the stage.

14 of 19 Speaking from the Heart Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot Prince William took the stage and said, "I believe that the Earthshot solutions you have seen this evening prove we can overcome our planet's greatest challenges. And by supporting and scaling them, we can change our future. Alongside tonight's winners and finalists, and those to be discovered over the years to come, it's my hope the Earthshot legacy will continue to grow, helping our communities and our planet to thrive."

15 of 19 Big Finale Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot Ellie Goulding, who performed at Prince William and Princess Kate's 2011 wedding, gave the final performance of the evening backed by a choir.

16 of 19 Job Well Done Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Earthshot Ellie gave a smile as she finished her performance of "Still Falling for You."

17 of 19 "Sense of Relief" Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot Photographer Chris Jackson tells PEOPLE of this candid moment after Prince William gave his speech, "These kind events are always quite nerve-wracking, and there was a sense of relief afterwards. It's clear the Princess is very proud of what William has achieved with this. It was great to see how much pride she has for her husband and what he's achieved and is achieving – because we still have eight more years to go." Jackson adds, "It's nice to document these behind the scenes as you get this genuine emotion. They are genuine moments, and she's clearly proud of him and it's great to capture the reality of their relationship."

18 of 19 Selfie Time Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Earthshot "I love that moment as the guest had asked for a photo," Jackson says of the candid shot taken during a reception after the awards. "They were happy to pose for her. They were enjoying the evening – they spoke to a lot of people at the reception. It is a cause that's close to the Prince's heart, and he recognizes getting the right people on board and taking the time to talk to them."