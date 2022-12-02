Kate Middleton Surprises in a Rented Designer Dress at Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston!

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a glam entrance at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston.

To end their three-day visit to the United States, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the second annual prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall on Friday. In keeping with the event's earth-friendly theme, guests were asked not to purchase new dresses or suits for the evening.

Kate adhered to the sustainable fashion guidelines in a bright green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London, which she rented from HURR, a rental platform in the U.K. for designer dresses. She accessorized her look with the ultimate rewear — an emerald and diamond choker that belonged to Princess Diana.

William opted for a rewear with his blue velvet blazer, which he's worn to past royal events.

Kate and Prince William sported recycled ensembles for the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London last year. Kate chose a lilac gown by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) that she previously wore when the couple attended a BAFTA event in Los Angeles during their 2011 visit to the U.S. The royal mom of three also pulled accessories out of her jewelry box for the Earthshot event, recycling Kiki McDonough earrings that she previously wore to her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding in May 2017.

Last year, Prince William opted to wear his green velvet suit that he debuted in 2019 while attending the Centrepoint homelessness charity's 50th-anniversary gala.

Winners from across Earthshot's five categories — Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Ocean, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate — will be announced from the pool of finalists, with each receiving $1 million grants to go towards their project's goals.

Prizes will be awarded by Emmy-winning actor and James Bond villain Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O'Hara and actor and activist Shailene Woodley. Like last year, Princess Kate will also hand out one of the prestigious prizes. David Beckham will also present.

There's also some A-list entertainment in store — the event will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding (who performed at Kate and William's 2011 wedding reception).

The show will feature packages voiced by Sir David Attenborough as well as Oscar-winning actor and Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett, who will talk about the successes of the inaugural winners.

Prince William is set to make the closing remarks.

The Prince of Wales refers to the Earthshot Prize Awards — which he created in 2020 — as his attempt to provide some urgent optimism about tackling environmental issues and climate change. He and Princess Kate are "excited to be able to bring that to the United States and inspire people stateside and around the world through the incredible stories we are going to tell," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

The source adds, "The prize has become the Prince's Super Bowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future."