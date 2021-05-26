Kate Middleton and Prince William Roll Up to Drive-In Movie in Prince Philip's Vintage Land Rover

Kate Middleton and Prince William chose a special car to attend a drive-in movie during their tour of Scotland.

The royal couple arrived at an outdoor screening of the new Disney movie Cruella on Wednesday in a 2A Land Rover from 1966 that once belonged to Prince William's late grandfather Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth's husband, well known by his Duke of Edinburgh title, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Prince Philip was such a fan of the British-made vehicles that at his April 17 funeral, his coffin was carried on a customized Land Rover. It "was designed and custom-made to the duke's specification," Buckingham Palace said.

Based on a Land Rover Defender TD 130, the vehicle was modified with an open-top rear section based on Philip's specifications. It was also painted dark bronze green (per the royal's instructions), which is the same color the British military uses for many of its Land Rovers.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in a Land Rover Defender that previously belonged to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate and Prince William were joined at the screening, held at at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, by National Health Service staff to recognize their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate also delivered a short speech paying tribute to NHS staff across Scotland and thank them for their dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice.

"Good evening everyone and welcome to this special screening of Disney's Cruella - here at the Palace of Holyroodhouse," she began. "As Joint Patrons of NHS Charites Together, William and I are absolutely delighted that so many of you could join us here tonight. We wanted to thank you for the extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice you have shown in supporting our communities through this pandemic.

Prince Philip funeral The funeral of Prince Philip | Credit: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

"It is a real privilege to work with 'NHS Charities Together'. For the last 13 years it has worked tirelessly to improve services for patients and support NHS staff and volunteers, both practically and emotionally. Today, this work has never been more important."

She concluded, "So, with an enormous thank you to Her Majesty The Queen for allowing us to host the first-ever drive-in film night here at Holyrood. And with a huge thank you to Disney and BAFTA, for putting on this evening, and to the fabulous actress Tipper for joining us here tonight, William and I invite you to grab your popcorn, cuddle up under your blankets and be transported to 1970s Britain for an evening of much-deserved fun, drama, glamour and escapism!"

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at a unique drive-in cinema to watch a special screening of Disney’s Cruella at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on day six of their week-long visit to Scotland on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

On Monday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke with two of the stars of the film, Emma Thompson and Emma Stone, via video call. They discussed what it was like to make the film in parts of London, the incredible costumes featured in it as well as the inspirational work done by NHS staff across the country.

The drive-in movie caps off a busy day for Kate, 39, and Prince William, 38. After showing off their competitive nature during a land yachting race, the couple returned to the University of St. Andrews, where they met nearly 20 years ago as college students.

"They were here as alumni," Joe Horsnell, a 22-year-old international relations major at the school, tells PEOPLE. "You could tell it felt like coming home for them."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they meet local fishermen and their families to hear about the work of fishing communities Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and Prince William even tapped into their romantic side during the homecoming visit, going out for a "quiet" dinner date on Tuesday night. The pair, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last month, were shown to a corner table in a secluded area at the back of Forgan's restaurant with a security detail seated close by.