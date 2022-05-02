Kate Middleton and Prince William's Dog's Name Revealed — and It's Fit for a Royal Pooch!

Meet the newest member of the Cambridge clan!

After starring alongside Princess Charlotte in one of the young royal's 7th birthday portraits, it's been revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William's family dog is named Orla. The new photo marks the first time that an official photo of the black cocker spaniel has been released.

The name is especially perfect for a royal pup — Orla is a Celtic name meaning "golden princess."

Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, received Orla from Kate's younger brother James Middleton. In May 2020, James announced that his dog Luna had welcomed "six healthy little pups." He went on to share that he wouldn't be keeping the puppies himself as "they all have lovely homes waiting for them."

Orla joined the family shortly before their dog Lupo died in Nov. 2020.

"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much," they wrote on social media, alongside a photo of the adorable black cocker spaniel.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first welcomed Lupo into their family back in 2012, about a year before the birth of their first son, Prince George. Years later, it was revealed that the royal couple got their cocker spaniel to help them at a difficult time when William was about to head to the Falkland Islands for a six-week-long deployment.

Lupo had previously starred in several family photos, including an early photo of George, now 8, with his parents.

A source previously told The Mail on Sunday that the entire family — also including Prince Louis, who turned 4 last month — was "besotted" their new puppy.

"They were devastated when Lupo passed away," the friend added. "It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy."