Kate Middleton and Prince William are gearing up for a friendly face-off!

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, the palace confirmed on Thursday. But only one will go home with the royal bragging rights — while Prince William, 40, has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, Princess Kate, 41, supports England as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.

Kate took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union in early 2022. The role, which previously belonged to Prince Harry, marked the first of the Duke of Sussex's former patronages to be redistributed to another member of the royal family since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior working royals.

Priciness Kate embraced the position and joined a training session for some of the rugby players soon after the news was announced. Taking the field at Twickenham Stadium, Kate participated in a line-out play, where a player is hoisted in the air by their teammates to receive a ball after it goes out of the field of play.

Kate couldn't help but laugh as she was lifted, showing off her athletic abilities by expertly catching the ball and passing it to a player down below — and she was praised with cheers and applause following the successful play.

The rugby rivalry isn't the first time that Prince William and Kate have shown off their competitive sides. The couple never shies away from a face-off, whether they're making cocktails in Northern Ireland, sailing in a charity race or playing ping-pong.

Last year, Kate's side won when England defeated Wales at Twickenham Stadium. The royal couple attended the game with their eldest son, Prince George — although it's unclear which side the 9-year-old royal cheers for.

Prince William, who became the Prince of Wales upon the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September, stayed diplomatic when asked if he would support England or Wales in the World Cup last year, wishing both teams luck in the soccer tournament.

As President of the Football Association, Prince William is the head of the England soccer scene and is a passionate supporter of that squad, famously taking his son Prince George to the final of the European Championship in July 2021.

"I support both. I support England more in the football but Wales in the rugby," William said, according to Wales Online reporter Will Hayward. "When I was growing up, Wales didn't get through to the tournaments. Getting to the World Cup is a big deal, and I'll be supporting Wales through the process."

This weekend's sporty outing for the Prince and Princess of Wales will differ greatly from their joint outing on Sunday when the couple hit the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards.

Kate refashioned a white Grecian-inspired Alexander McQueen dress (her wedding gown designer!), which she wore to the same event in 2019, by swapping the corsage detail on the shoulder to a flowing sweep of white chiffon, making the look instantly feel more fashion-forward. She added extra glamour with a dramatic pair of full-length opera gloves.

"Opera gloves are transformative; they have enormous leverage," Genevieve James, creative director at royal glove supplier Cornelia James, tells PEOPLE. "They turn any event into an occasion and a dress into a statement."