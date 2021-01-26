Queen Elizabeth has given William and Kate space to use at her Sandringham home

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have a Sweet Reminder of Their Kids in New Work-from-Home Space

Kate Middleton and Prince William are showing off some of their favorite photos of their three children.

On Monday, the royal couple sent a video message to hospital staff at NHS Tayside thanking them for their work and wishing them well on Burns Night, Scotland's celebration of the poet, Robert Burns. Behind them were photos on display featuring Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

In the center is a shot from Princess Charlotte's first day of school in September 2019. She and big brother Prince George pose in their Thomas's Battersea uniforms on the steps of their Kensington Palace home.

Prince Louis makes an appearance with his mom in a shot from May 2019, when the Cambridges explored the kid-friendly garden designed by Kate for the Chelsea Flower Show.

Prince William also made an appearance in a photo of him smiling while hanging in a car window.

It's not unusual for Kate, 39, and Prince William, 38, to display family photos during their video calls. During a video call with care workers, a familiar portrait of Prince George was spotted behind the couple, who sat on a cream couch in one of the rooms of their country estate in Norfolk. The adorable photo was originally released for George's 6th birthday in July 2019.

And when Kate spoke with armed forces families who had lost loved ones via video chat in honor of Remembrance Day, photos of George, Charlotte and Louis were visible behind her.

It's extra special for Kate and Prince William to have photos of their children close by. As homeschooling continues for George and Charlotte, Queen Elizabeth has given the royal parents space to use at her Sandringham home to work, which is just a couple of miles from the couple's country house, Anmer Hall, where the family of five has been isolating. The monarch and Prince Philip are currently living at Windsor Castle amid the ongoing pandemic.

While at Sandringham House, they can conduct their video calls without any chance of interruption, while the other helps with the lessons that George and Charlotte are working on at home.

Image zoom Sandringham House | Credit: Indigo/Getty