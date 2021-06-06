Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Delighted' About Birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote in a personal message

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a personal message to Meghan and Harry on Sunday, after the couple announced the birth of their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," they wrote on their official social media account, alongside a maternity photo of Meghan and Harry with son Archie, 2. In the sweet snap, Archie snuggles into his mom's shoulder, as a barefoot Harry embraces his wife.

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie," added Kate, 39, and William, 38.

Harry's father Prince Charles also shared a separate message on behalf of himself and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time."

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, also received a warm message from Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

In their birth announcement, Meghan and Harry shared that their daughter was born on Friday in California — and that the couple named her after the Queen as well as Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement read. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the statement continued. "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry and Meghan went on to share a personal message about their bundle of joy on their their Archewell Foundation website.