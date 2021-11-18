Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for a Glam Royal Date Night!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William left the kids at home as they hit the town for a night at the theater.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who recently celebrated the 11th anniversary of their royal engagement, attended the annual Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday evening. The event supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K., who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

Kate sparkled in a glittering emerald column gown by Jenny Packham, which she also wore during the couple's tour of Pakistan in 2019. She opted for wavy, side-swept locks instead of her usual bouncy blowout. William cut a dashing figure in his blue velvet tux.

This year's performance features Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, James Blunt and the cast of Moulin Rouge, Matilda, the Musical and Cirque du Soleil. It was a sparkling return to the Royal Albert Hall for William and Kate, who wowed on the venue's red carpet for the premiere of the Bond movie, No Time To Die, in September.

The couple's return to London's nightlife is also a signal that the entertainment and theater sectors are back to business following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge The Royal Variety Performance, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 18 Nov 2021 Kate Middleton | Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Thursday's event was especially poignant for the Royal Variety Charity as it is the centenary of the Queen being patron. The tradition began with the Queen's grandfather King George V in 1921.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge The Royal Variety Performance, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 18 Nov 2021 Kate Middleton | Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The evening was hosted by British TV personality Alan Carr and also featured performances from Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello, as well as a special collaboration by actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir. The couple met some of the stars of the show as they entered the Royal Albert Hall.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

This year, the Royal Variety Charity has continued with its support for members of the entertainment industry via a grant program, helping many people who have found this past year a particularly difficult one, the couple's office at Kensington Palace said. The charity also manages its own care home, Brinsworth House in Twickenham, which is a place of safety, peace, and happiness for retired members of the entertainment industry. Just before Christmas in 2018, Meghan Markle visited the home.