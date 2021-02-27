Kate Middleton and Prince William Team up on Call with High-Risk Individuals Eligible for COVID Vaccine

Kate Middleton and Prince William heard from two people with longterm health conditions about life during the pandemic

Kate Middleton and Prince William are hearing how the COVID-19 vaccine is helping high-risk individuals resume their normal lives.

On Tuesday, the royal couple spoke with two people with longterm health conditions on a special video call. Fiona Doyle, who has asthma, and Shivali Modha, who has type 2 diabetes, have been isolating with their families throughout the past year and are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Doyle and Modha shared their experiences during the pandemic with Kate and William, who have been isolating for much of the year with their three children at their country home in Norfolk, Amner Hall.

"I have always been somebody who truly believes in vaccines, and I truly believe in science and medicine," Doyle told the couple. "I think that it's the best way to look ahead to have a much brighter future and go back to normality. I really hope that as many people as possible, when they get called up for it, take it… It's nice to know mentally that you have that layer of protection."

"I think it's important that we now move forward and I'm hopeful that more and more people do realize how important it is that they get their vaccination. And how lucky we are that we're even able to access it," Modha said. "Just like this condition, this virus, the idea of this vaccination is new. But the more people that get it you realize that actually it is helpful."

Queen Elizabeth, 94, spoke this week about receiving her coronavirus vaccination last month alongside her husband Prince Philip, 99, who remains in the hospital after being admitted earlier this month for an infection.