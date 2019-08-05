Kate Middleton and Prince William are about to welcome new neighbors!

A two-bedroom cottage next door to the royal couple’s Norfolk home of Anmer Hall is up for rent.

William and Kate were given their country home — a 10-bedroom mansion that sits on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate — as a wedding present from the monarch herself. The couple was based there after welcoming Prince George in 2013. After a few years, they moved back to London to live full time at Kensington Palace, where they now reside with their three children, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Anmer Hall, which is located about 100 miles northwest of London, remains their country getaway.

The newly-refurbished property, referred to as 20 Cherry Tree, is available for about $850 a month, according to the property’s website. The listing also comes with a direct warning: “Please be aware that this property has steep stairs.”

Sandringham Estate has a “strict no cats policy. Dogs will be considered on a house by house basis.” (Kate and William passed the test, however, as their dog Lupo is welcome on the property.)

The website says: “Sandringham’s housing policy is to let properties as a primary residence, prioritizing those who live and work locally. Those moving to the area are also considered.

“Properties are not let on a first come, first served basis, but rather on which prospective tenant is best suited to the property.”

The small village of Anmer has just 29 houses and a population of 63.

“This part of Norfolk is just very quiet and peaceful,” local B&B owner Marie Therese Viney told PEOPLE. “It is the perfect place to raise a family.”

William and Kate have had plenty of royal neighbors at Kensington Palace. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used to live close by before they moved to Windsor in the spring. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also reside on the palace grounds.