Kate Middleton and Prince William Continue Coronation Weekend with Volunteering — and Bring the Kids!

The Prince and Princess of Wales lent a hand to the Big Help Out on the third and final day of the coronation celebrations

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

and
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on May 8, 2023 08:11 AM
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are capping off the coronation weekend on a charitable note.

On Monday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough — a cause close to Kate, who is the joint President of the Scout Association. Also joining in the fun were their children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 (in his first official royal engagement!).

Kate was a Brownie as a young girl alongside her sister, Pippa, who attended King Charles' coronation on Saturday with their brother and parents. The royal became a patron of the organization in 2012, helping to raise volunteer numbers, and has been a regular visitor to their troops since. Both Princess Kate, 41, and Prince William, 40, wore Scouting scarfs around the their necks during the engagement.

The family joined the Scouts to renovate their Scout Hut, taking part in plating, sanding and painting.

Prince William climbed into the control seat of a large digger as his children took turns sitting on his lap with the equipment.

Prince George used a drill to work on a project, while Princess Charlotte did some painting. Prince Louis shoveled dirt into a wheelbarrow which he then moved to a new location — all on his own!

Prince Louis of Wales pushes a wheelbarrow as he follows his mother, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and sister Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The family then took turns at archery. Kate looked like an expert as she took aim — after all, she's tried it before. During a 2016 visit to Bhutan, the royal shot a bow and arrow (while in a skirt and heels, no less!).

But it was Princess Charlotte who hit a bullseye, says Matt Hyde, CEO of Scouts and co-founder of the Big Help Out.

"Both George and Louis were pretty keen shots as well, and the Princess is a pretty experienced archer as well by the look of it," he continues. "It was lovely they had such a great time with people in Scouts as well — it's what we do. We help other people, we have fun and learn skills."

Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Princess Charlotte. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Anne Edwards, an adult Scout helper, was in charge of the plants — and said, "Kate came straight over. She is interested in plants and asked me where they came from."

Edwards adds that the Princess of Wales "was taking interest in what we were doing, but she was keeping an eye on the children, especially Louis. They are a lovely, very natural family, very easy to talk to. You don't feel as they're royal — there's no bowing, we were just chatting to them."

Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) holds the hands of her son Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (L) and daughter Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (R) while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The couple's efforts contributed to The Big Help Out, a national volunteering initiative uniting thousands of organizations to create community change. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made May 8 a bank holiday in honor of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on Saturday, giving people across the U.K. a three-day weekend. The public was invited to participate in the Big Help Out on the day off.

Other members of the royal family also took part in the volunteer efforts. Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, took part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs Training Centre in Reading. Sophie is patron of Guide Dogs.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh take part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre at a pop-up Coronation Cafe
Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony was a major royal occasion, especially for the Wales family. Prince George poignantly participated in the church service at Westminster Abbey with visible roles as the next two people in the line of succession to the throne. The Prince of Wales paid homage to his father during the church service, stepping forward to pledge his loyalty and allegiance. Meanwhile, Prince George adorably served as a Page of Honor to his grandfather.

After the crowning ceremony and carriage processions, Prince William, Princess Kate and all three of their children appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with King Charles and Queen Camilla. The royals gave a wave to the crowds of well-wishers who came to catch a glimpse of the banner moment — King Charles' first balcony appearance as monarch as well as William and Kate's first as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William, Prince of Wales is helped by Prince Louis of Wales (L) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut
Prince Louis and Prince William. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Celebrations carried into Sunday at the Coronation Concert, broadcast live from Windsor Castle. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and more ignited the night with powerful performances, as iconic landmarks were illuminated across the U.K. Prince William and Princess Kate joined the festivities along with other members of the royal family.

Though Charles became King immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, his symbolic crowning significantly continued nearly a thousand years of royal tradition.

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE.

