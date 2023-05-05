Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Coronation Eve Reception at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating the coronation weekend!

On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a special reception at Buckingham Palace held in honor of King Charles.

After welcoming governors-general and prime ministers of the realm at a palace lunch and doing a surprise walkabout in London earlier in the day, Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, popped up at the royal residence again to help host the coronation reception for overseas guests. There, they mingled with many of the foreign royal families who traveled to the U.K. to attend King Charles' coronation.

Kate wore a blue draped dress by Self Portrait paired with sapphire and diamond fringe earrings that previously belonged to the Queen Mother. The Princess of Wales previously wore the jewels on several occasions, including at her 2021 Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty

The coronation service at Westminster Abbey will be a major royal occasion, especially for the Wales family. Prince William, 41, is heir to the throne, followed by his children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Prince William and Prince George will both participate in the crowning service.

The Prince of Wales will pay homage to King Charles, stepping forward to pledge his loyalty and allegiance. Meanwhile, Prince George, who is second in the line of succession, is set to serve as a Page of Honor alongside Queen Camilla's three grandsons and support his grandfather the King.

After the coronation service and colorful carriage processions — where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will reportedly ride in horse-drawn style! — the Wales family is expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the King and Queen. The moment will be momentous as King Charles' first balcony appearance as monarch and William and Kate's first as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

On Sunday, the royal family will come together again for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live from Windsor Castle. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and more will ignite the night with powerful performances, as iconic landmarks are illuminated across the U.K.

Though Charles became King immediately upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, his symbolic crowning significantly continues nearly a thousand years of royal tradition.

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey previously told PEOPLE.