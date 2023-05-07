Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Coronation Concert

Kate Middleton and Prince William are out for a star-studded night!

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined fellow royals at the Coronation Concert held Sunday at Windsor Castle. The gala musical event celebrated the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Saturday's ceremony.

While Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, joined their parents at the historic event, Prince Louis, 5, stayed home after a busy day at the crowning ceremony.

Kate wore a red suit by her wedding gown designer, Alexander McQueen — the same outfit she sported in January when she launched the Shaping Us campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli headlined the concert, which also included beloved British pop group Take That and other U.K. performers like Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Nicole Scherzinger performed "Reflection" from Mulan as pianist Lang Lang played, and Olly Murs was one of the first performers to take the stage at the show.

Perry has a longstanding connection to King Charles, having served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by the monarch to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020. Meanwhile, Richie's connection with the monarch goes back to 2019, when he was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust. The American Idol judge helped launch the U.S. arm of the initiative back in 2021.

"I was mentored by a village of people in Tuskegee, Alabama. I had people who kept saying to me, 'Failure is not an option.' And that's exactly what our young people get from the Prince's Trust," Richie said at the time.

Charles established The Prince's Trust in 1976 to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential. The organization states it has since worked with over one million young people — including Idris Elba as a teenage actor!

The concert was organized by BBC Studios Productions, and also saw Take That's Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performing in their first live show since 2019. The beloved British group scored a stateside hit with the song "Back for Good" in 1995.

The celebrations will continue on Monday, which was declared a bank holiday in the U.K. Citizens are encouraged to participate in the Big Help Out, a volunteering effort across the nation.

The three-day coronation celebration was intended as a way to bridge the end of the 70-year reign of his mother Queen Elizabeth — the nation's longest — and celebrate the start of King Charles' reign.

"Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth," Buckingham Palace previously shared in a press release. "Their Majesties are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023."