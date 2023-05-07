Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise Fans at a Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales are continuing the coronation celebrations as royals join community events around the U.K.

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Simon Perry
Published on May 7, 2023 10:44 AM
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Photo by MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William aren't done celebrating the coronation!

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised locals who had gathered for a Big Lunch along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle — not far from their home in Windsor — on Sunday. People across the U.K. were invited to gather with neighbors for the events as part of the coronation weekend. Originally conceived by the Eden Project, the events are intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

Kate appeared in a dressed down look — especially compared to the coronation ceremony's royal regalia, complete with a robe and stunning headpiece! She wore a light blue blazer by Reiss over a white top with black trousers and sneakers.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) and Catherine, Princess of Wales take a walkabout at The Big Lunch in Windsor, during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Finnbarr Webster/Getty

They spent time meeting locals — including some wearing crown headpieces! — and drank out of cups featuring Union Jack designs. And Prince William was handed a can of beer featuring King Charles!

"It was a lovely family atmosphere," an observer says. "William and Kate were really relaxed straight from the get-go. They were posting for selfies and talking to kids wearing crowns."

Kate asked one well-wisher if she was in Windsor "waiting for the concert," referring to the Coronation Concert taking place later on Sunday night," the observer adds.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales meet members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, west of London on May 7, 2023, ahead of the Coronation Concert
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty

With the sun shining after Saturday's rainy coronation weather, it was a "great party," the observer adds. "As soon as word went around that they were there, people descended onto the area around the Long Walk."

King Charles and Queen Camilla also released a message on social media about the day's events: "Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone."

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, are expected to gather with the royals again on Sunday night for the Coronation Concert. In addition to Lionel Richie and Kate Perry taking the stage — set up with a backdrop of Windsor Castle — William is set to give a speech honoring his father.

Teasing the moment, William and Kate's social media accounts shared a video earlier on Sunday showing the Prince of Wales rehearsing.

"Final preparations for this evening's #Coronation Concert…" they captioned the video, which showed Prince William stepping up to the microphone.

In addition to Prince William paying homage to King Charles as his heir during the crowning ceremony — including a sweet father and son moment — William and Kate's eldest son Prince George also had a prominent role in service. He acted as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor, helping to carry the King's train and attend to him during the event.

Prince William and Princess Kate had a full family moment when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined them in a horse-drawn carriage for the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace following the ceremony. The children adorably waved to the thousands of well-wishers who lined the streets of London from their seats in the coach.

They then gathered on the palace balcony to watch a flypast.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Page of Honour Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Prince George of Wales pose on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Christopher Furlong/Getty

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also among the members of the royal family who joined the street parties on Sunday. The couple, who became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March, headed to a Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, attended a community gathering in Swindon, Wiltshire.

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, also joined a Big Lunch in Windsor.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh Prince Edward and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh attend a Big Lunch, Cranleigh, UK
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the Big Lunch. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The coronation weekend continues on Monday, which was previously declared a bank holiday, with the Big Help Out. Buckingham Palace said the volunteering initiative will "highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation."

Related Articles
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St Edward's Crown onto the head of Britain's King Charles III during the Coronation Ceremony
Coronation Guest As King Charles' Was Crowned: 'Gosh, We're Here, and It's Happened!'
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales on Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Coronation with Sweet Video: 'What. A. Day.'
James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
The Best Moments You May Have Missed from King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry Leaves London Hours After Father King Charles' Coronation
Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson, Charles Spencer
Coronation Snubs: Who Didn't Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Crowning Ceremony?
BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
What Did King Charles Say to Prince William After the Heir Kissed His Cheek at the Coronation?
King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton's Coronation Headpiece Has a Close Tie to King Charles' Charity
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis' Best Facial Expressions at King Charles' Coronation Day
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
Every Royal Family Member Who Appeared on the Balcony at King Charles' Coronation
Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation
princess charlotte and princess leia
Princess Charlotte's Coronation Look Inspires Comparisons to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars'
Camilla, Queen Consort leaves Westminster Abbey by carriage following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Everything to Know About Queen Camilla's Coronation Necklace
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; king charles coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Master Flag Dressing for Coronation — Just Like Mom Kate!
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning
Prince Harry, Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William Don't Interact at Father King Charles' Coronation