Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise Fans at a Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor

Kate Middleton and Prince William aren't done celebrating the coronation!

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised locals who had gathered for a Big Lunch along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle — not far from their home in Windsor — on Sunday. People across the U.K. were invited to gather with neighbors for the events as part of the coronation weekend. Originally conceived by the Eden Project, the events are intended to "boost community spirit, reduce loneliness and support charities and good causes."

Kate appeared in a dressed down look — especially compared to the coronation ceremony's royal regalia, complete with a robe and stunning headpiece! She wore a light blue blazer by Reiss over a white top with black trousers and sneakers.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Finnbarr Webster/Getty

They spent time meeting locals — including some wearing crown headpieces! — and drank out of cups featuring Union Jack designs. And Prince William was handed a can of beer featuring King Charles!

"It was a lovely family atmosphere," an observer says. "William and Kate were really relaxed straight from the get-go. They were posting for selfies and talking to kids wearing crowns."

Kate asked one well-wisher if she was in Windsor "waiting for the concert," referring to the Coronation Concert taking place later on Sunday night," the observer adds.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty

With the sun shining after Saturday's rainy coronation weather, it was a "great party," the observer adds. "As soon as word went around that they were there, people descended onto the area around the Long Walk."

King Charles and Queen Camilla also released a message on social media about the day's events: "Whether this is your first ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send our warmest good wishes to each one of you, and all those who will be with you, at what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone."

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, are expected to gather with the royals again on Sunday night for the Coronation Concert. In addition to Lionel Richie and Kate Perry taking the stage — set up with a backdrop of Windsor Castle — William is set to give a speech honoring his father.

Teasing the moment, William and Kate's social media accounts shared a video earlier on Sunday showing the Prince of Wales rehearsing.

"Final preparations for this evening's #Coronation Concert…" they captioned the video, which showed Prince William stepping up to the microphone.

In addition to Prince William paying homage to King Charles as his heir during the crowning ceremony — including a sweet father and son moment — William and Kate's eldest son Prince George also had a prominent role in service. He acted as one of his grandfather's Pages of Honor, helping to carry the King's train and attend to him during the event.

Prince William and Princess Kate had a full family moment when Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined them in a horse-drawn carriage for the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace following the ceremony. The children adorably waved to the thousands of well-wishers who lined the streets of London from their seats in the coach.

They then gathered on the palace balcony to watch a flypast.

Christopher Furlong/Getty

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also among the members of the royal family who joined the street parties on Sunday. The couple, who became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March, headed to a Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, attended a community gathering in Swindon, Wiltshire.

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, also joined a Big Lunch in Windsor.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the Big Lunch. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The coronation weekend continues on Monday, which was previously declared a bank holiday, with the Big Help Out. Buckingham Palace said the volunteering initiative will "highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation."